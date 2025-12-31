SignalsSections
JOABE BERNARDES CARMINO DOS SANTOS DIAS

Gain or Lost 50 Dollars

JOABE BERNARDES CARMINO DOS SANTOS DIAS
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 47%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
12
Profit Trades:
8 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
4 (33.33%)
Best trade:
90.51 GBP
Worst trade:
-56.06 GBP
Gross Profit:
330.97 GBP (52 782 pips)
Gross Loss:
-122.06 GBP (21 153 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (177.35 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
177.35 GBP (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.40
Trading activity:
31.05%
Max deposit load:
29.03%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
3.24
Long Trades:
6 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
6 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.71
Expected Payoff:
17.41 GBP
Average Profit:
41.37 GBP
Average Loss:
-30.52 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-64.47 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-64.47 GBP (3)
Monthly growth:
47.23%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
56.75 GBP
Maximal:
64.47 GBP (10.35%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.60% (64.47 GBP)
By Equity:
11.82% (59.45 GBP)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 7
XAUUSD 5
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 183
XAUUSD 86
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 32K
XAUUSD -421
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +90.51 GBP
Worst trade: -56 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +177.35 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -64.47 GBP

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 11
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.83 × 110
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
8.86 × 133
FusionMarkets-Live
9.67 × 103
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
11.69 × 99
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
11.93 × 267
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
12.16 × 25
Coinexx-Live
14.68 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real10
16.40 × 5
FxPro-MT5
16.52 × 50
Exness-MT5Real2
16.69 × 13
HFMarketsSA-Live2
18.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
23.95 × 112
Exness-MT5Real31
25.67 × 6
Earnex-Trade
27.05 × 248
Exness-MT5Real38
29.07 × 146
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
29.50 × 26
No reviews
2026.01.01 17:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.01 16:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.31 17:14
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.31 17:14
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.31 14:11
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.31 14:11
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.31 14:11
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.31 14:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.31 14:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
