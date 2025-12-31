- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
12
Profit Trades:
8 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
4 (33.33%)
Best trade:
90.51 GBP
Worst trade:
-56.06 GBP
Gross Profit:
330.97 GBP (52 782 pips)
Gross Loss:
-122.06 GBP (21 153 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (177.35 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
177.35 GBP (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.40
Trading activity:
31.05%
Max deposit load:
29.03%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
3.24
Long Trades:
6 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
6 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.71
Expected Payoff:
17.41 GBP
Average Profit:
41.37 GBP
Average Loss:
-30.52 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-64.47 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-64.47 GBP (3)
Monthly growth:
47.23%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
56.75 GBP
Maximal:
64.47 GBP (10.35%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.60% (64.47 GBP)
By Equity:
11.82% (59.45 GBP)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|7
|XAUUSD
|5
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|183
|XAUUSD
|86
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|32K
|XAUUSD
|-421
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +90.51 GBP
Worst trade: -56 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +177.35 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -64.47 GBP
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 11
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|2.83 × 110
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|7.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|7.31 × 83
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|8.86 × 133
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|9.67 × 103
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|11.69 × 99
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|11.93 × 267
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|12.16 × 25
|
Coinexx-Live
|14.68 × 22
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|15.05 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|16.40 × 5
|
FxPro-MT5
|16.52 × 50
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|16.69 × 13
|
HFMarketsSA-Live2
|18.00 × 1
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
|23.95 × 112
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|25.67 × 6
|
Earnex-Trade
|27.05 × 248
|
Exness-MT5Real38
|29.07 × 146
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|29.50 × 26
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
47%
0
0
USD
USD
539
GBP
GBP
1
0%
12
66%
31%
2.71
17.41
GBP
GBP
12%
1:500