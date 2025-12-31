- Growth
Trades:
20
Profit Trades:
13 (65.00%)
Loss Trades:
7 (35.00%)
Best trade:
5.28 USD
Worst trade:
-8.28 USD
Gross Profit:
52.67 USD (1 740 pips)
Gross Loss:
-22.13 USD (632 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (16.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
16.23 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.37
Trading activity:
17.30%
Max deposit load:
7.45%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
44 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.45
Long Trades:
13 (65.00%)
Short Trades:
7 (35.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.38
Expected Payoff:
1.53 USD
Average Profit:
4.05 USD
Average Loss:
-3.16 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-9.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9.89 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
12.22%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10.33 USD
Maximal:
12.45 USD (4.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.94% (12.45 USD)
By Equity:
0.55% (1.48 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|31
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|1.1K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +5.28 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +16.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -9.89 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 6
|
Just2Trade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
PurpleTradingSC-02Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.33 × 6
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.42 × 24
|
AltairInc-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Demo
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|5.29 × 14
|
BDSwissGlobal-Real03
|6.00 × 2
|
FXPIG-LIVE
|6.43 × 7
|
FBS-Real-4
|8.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Pro-2
|16.40 × 5
