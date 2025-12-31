SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / NQFARM
Golden Charts Int

NQFARM

Golden Charts Int
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 151%
Darwinex-Live-2
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
140
Profit Trades:
101 (72.14%)
Loss Trades:
39 (27.86%)
Best trade:
15 046.00 USD
Worst trade:
-8 743.49 USD
Gross Profit:
192 366.30 USD (72 654 pips)
Gross Loss:
-41 475.67 USD (27 432 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (47 652.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
47 652.24 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.41
Trading activity:
57.07%
Max deposit load:
149.27%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
14.63
Long Trades:
29 (20.71%)
Short Trades:
111 (79.29%)
Profit Factor:
4.64
Expected Payoff:
1 077.79 USD
Average Profit:
1 904.62 USD
Average Loss:
-1 063.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-4 654.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10 310.46 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
146.66%
Algo trading:
4%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
10 310.46 USD (4.26%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.26% (10 310.46 USD)
By Equity:
41.59% (98 673.60 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAGUSD 50
XAUUSD 21
GBPJPY 21
EURJPY 12
GBPUSD 8
USDJPY 7
USDCAD 6
USDCHF 5
EURUSD 5
NDX 4
CADJPY 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAGUSD 137K
XAUUSD 17K
GBPJPY -5.3K
EURJPY -5.9K
GBPUSD -397
USDJPY 358
USDCAD 3.2K
USDCHF 2.2K
EURUSD 684
NDX 2.4K
CADJPY -139
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAGUSD 32K
XAUUSD 20K
GBPJPY -4.5K
EURJPY -2.9K
GBPUSD 161
USDJPY 1K
USDCAD 434
USDCHF 491
EURUSD 639
NDX -122
CADJPY -16
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +15 046.00 USD
Worst trade: -8 743 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +47 652.24 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 654.38 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 6
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.01.17 01:04
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.07 01:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.06 21:35
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 12:08
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.31 12:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.31 10:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
NQFARM
100 USD per month
151%
0
0
USD
251K
USD
5
4%
140
72%
57%
4.63
1 077.79
USD
42%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.