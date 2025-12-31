SignalsSections
Yonggang Shang

AI Trading Signal

Yonggang Shang
0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 206%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
426
Profit Trades:
313 (73.47%)
Loss Trades:
113 (26.53%)
Best trade:
206.30 USD
Worst trade:
-131.21 USD
Gross Profit:
4 910.20 USD (1 853 334 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 745.02 USD (1 354 218 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (251.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
615.42 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
69.76%
Max deposit load:
48.30%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
45
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.88
Long Trades:
227 (53.29%)
Short Trades:
199 (46.71%)
Profit Factor:
1.31
Expected Payoff:
2.74 USD
Average Profit:
15.69 USD
Average Loss:
-33.14 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
28 (-1 136.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 136.88 USD (28)
Monthly growth:
205.81%
Algo trading:
9%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 237.48 USD
Maximal:
1 317.13 USD (63.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
63.33% (1 317.13 USD)
By Equity:
54.80% (657.69 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 319
BTCUSD 56
US500 24
XAGUSD 12
GBPUSD 5
EURUSD 4
USDJPY 2
AUDUSD 2
USDCAD 2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.9K
BTCUSD -17
US500 -1.1K
XAGUSD 366
GBPUSD 31
EURUSD 30
USDJPY 2
AUDUSD -28
USDCAD -19
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 648K
BTCUSD -16K
US500 -137K
XAGUSD 4.1K
GBPUSD 622
EURUSD 598
USDJPY 57
AUDUSD -558
USDCAD -525
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +206.30 USD
Worst trade: -131 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 28
Maximal consecutive profit: +251.62 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 136.88 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 2
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 9
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.00 × 5
RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
FusionMarkets-Live
5.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real28
12.34 × 634
Exness-MT5Real15
12.51 × 88
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
AI Trading
No reviews
2026.01.06 22:35
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.06 21:35
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.05 11:04
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.05 10:04
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.05 02:59
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.05 01:56
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.05 00:56
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.04 23:56
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.04 23:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.02 17:02
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 04:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.31 02:59
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 10 days. This comprises 13.16% of days out of the 76 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.31 02:59
80% of trades performed within 3 days. This comprises 3.95% of days out of the 76 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.31 02:59
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.95% of days out of 76 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.31 02:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.31 02:59
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AI Trading Signal
999 USD per month
206%
0
0
USD
1.5K
USD
12
9%
426
73%
70%
1.31
2.74
USD
63%
1:200
