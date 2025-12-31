- Growth
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics.
Trades:
426
Profit Trades:
313 (73.47%)
Loss Trades:
113 (26.53%)
Best trade:
206.30 USD
Worst trade:
-131.21 USD
Gross Profit:
4 910.20 USD (1 853 334 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 745.02 USD (1 354 218 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (251.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
615.42 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
69.76%
Max deposit load:
48.30%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
45
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.88
Long Trades:
227 (53.29%)
Short Trades:
199 (46.71%)
Profit Factor:
1.31
Expected Payoff:
2.74 USD
Average Profit:
15.69 USD
Average Loss:
-33.14 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
28 (-1 136.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 136.88 USD (28)
Monthly growth:
205.81%
Algo trading:
9%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 237.48 USD
Maximal:
1 317.13 USD (63.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
63.33% (1 317.13 USD)
By Equity:
54.80% (657.69 USD)
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|319
|BTCUSD
|56
|US500
|24
|XAGUSD
|12
|GBPUSD
|5
|EURUSD
|4
|USDJPY
|2
|AUDUSD
|2
|USDCAD
|2
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.9K
|BTCUSD
|-17
|US500
|-1.1K
|XAGUSD
|366
|GBPUSD
|31
|EURUSD
|30
|USDJPY
|2
|AUDUSD
|-28
|USDCAD
|-19
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|648K
|BTCUSD
|-16K
|US500
|-137K
|XAGUSD
|4.1K
|GBPUSD
|622
|EURUSD
|598
|USDJPY
|57
|AUDUSD
|-558
|USDCAD
|-525
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 2
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 9
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|0.00 × 5
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|5.67 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|12.34 × 634
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.51 × 88
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
