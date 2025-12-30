- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
54
Profit Trades:
26 (48.14%)
Loss Trades:
28 (51.85%)
Best trade:
202.21 USD
Worst trade:
-562.00 USD
Gross Profit:
2 471.78 USD (84 679 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 983.41 USD (8 512 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (228.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
343.15 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.07
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.76
Long Trades:
24 (44.44%)
Short Trades:
30 (55.56%)
Profit Factor:
0.83
Expected Payoff:
-9.47 USD
Average Profit:
95.07 USD
Average Loss:
-106.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-467.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-562.00 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-3.16%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
511.63 USD
Maximal:
672.89 USD (6.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|37
|XAUUSD
|12
|EURJPY
|4
|BTCUSD
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|-106
|XAUUSD
|-396
|EURJPY
|-10
|BTCUSD
|1
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|34
|XAUUSD
|-911
|EURJPY
|2
|BTCUSD
|77K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +202.21 USD
Worst trade: -562 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +228.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -467.37 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlazeMarkets-Real Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
