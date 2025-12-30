SignalsSections
Rodrigo Arana Garcia

Vcdgre452

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
0 reviews
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
BlazeMarkets-Real Server
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
54
Profit Trades:
26 (48.14%)
Loss Trades:
28 (51.85%)
Best trade:
202.21 USD
Worst trade:
-562.00 USD
Gross Profit:
2 471.78 USD (84 679 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 983.41 USD (8 512 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (228.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
343.15 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.07
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.76
Long Trades:
24 (44.44%)
Short Trades:
30 (55.56%)
Profit Factor:
0.83
Expected Payoff:
-9.47 USD
Average Profit:
95.07 USD
Average Loss:
-106.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-467.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-562.00 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-3.16%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
511.63 USD
Maximal:
672.89 USD (6.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 37
XAUUSD 12
EURJPY 4
BTCUSD 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY -106
XAUUSD -396
EURJPY -10
BTCUSD 1
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 34
XAUUSD -911
EURJPY 2
BTCUSD 77K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +202.21 USD
Worst trade: -562 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +228.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -467.37 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlazeMarkets-Real Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No reviews
