Fakar Suhartami Pratama

Gen Three

Fakar Suhartami Pratama
0 reviews
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
FBS-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
69
Profit Trades:
37 (53.62%)
Loss Trades:
32 (46.38%)
Best trade:
215.52 USD
Worst trade:
-132.24 USD
Gross Profit:
1 534.98 USD (13 375 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 006.07 USD (12 505 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (461.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
461.85 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
18 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
29 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.97
Long Trades:
43 (62.32%)
Short Trades:
26 (37.68%)
Profit Factor:
1.53
Expected Payoff:
7.67 USD
Average Profit:
41.49 USD
Average Loss:
-31.44 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-241.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-241.71 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
5.29%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
20.72 USD
Maximal:
267.90 USD (2.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 69
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 529
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 870
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +215.52 USD
Worst trade: -132 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +461.85 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -241.71 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AdmiralUK-MT5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real24
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 9
0.00 × 1
AxenBroker-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
0.00 × 3
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 11
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 4
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
ArumTradeLimited-Server
0.00 × 1
PhillipFutures-Server
0.00 × 1
XMAU-MT5
0.00 × 1
SwissquoteLtd-Server
0.00 × 2
PepperstoneUK-Live
0.00 × 1
161 more...
No reviews
2025.12.30 10:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 10:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 18 days
