Riyo Putra

Passive Minion

Riyo Putra
0 reviews
30 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
163
Profit Trades:
119 (73.00%)
Loss Trades:
44 (26.99%)
Best trade:
8.71 USD
Worst trade:
-12.38 USD
Gross Profit:
269.58 USD (10 863 pips)
Gross Loss:
-170.48 USD (5 620 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (25.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
29.96 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.39
Long Trades:
74 (45.40%)
Short Trades:
89 (54.60%)
Profit Factor:
1.58
Expected Payoff:
0.61 USD
Average Profit:
2.27 USD
Average Loss:
-3.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-6.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-20.91 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
0.39%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
24.49 USD
Maximal:
29.26 USD (3.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPCAD 162
EURSGD 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPCAD 103
EURSGD -4
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPCAD 5.4K
EURSGD -107
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +8.71 USD
Worst trade: -12 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +25.04 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.01 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.41 × 27
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.00 × 1
Axiory-Live
3.03 × 32
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
3.91 × 22
Tickmill-Live
4.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
10.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
11.50 × 2
FortunaMarkets-Server
24.73 × 77
Swissquote-Server
27.00 × 1
No reviews
2025.12.30 08:41
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
