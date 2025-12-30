- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
163
Profit Trades:
119 (73.00%)
Loss Trades:
44 (26.99%)
Best trade:
8.71 USD
Worst trade:
-12.38 USD
Gross Profit:
269.58 USD (10 863 pips)
Gross Loss:
-170.48 USD (5 620 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (25.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
29.96 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.39
Long Trades:
74 (45.40%)
Short Trades:
89 (54.60%)
Profit Factor:
1.58
Expected Payoff:
0.61 USD
Average Profit:
2.27 USD
Average Loss:
-3.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-6.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-20.91 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
0.39%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
24.49 USD
Maximal:
29.26 USD (3.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPCAD
|162
|EURSGD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPCAD
|103
|EURSGD
|-4
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPCAD
|5.4K
|EURSGD
|-107
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +8.71 USD
Worst trade: -12 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +25.04 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.01 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.41 × 27
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|3.00 × 1
|
Axiory-Live
|3.03 × 32
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|3.91 × 22
|
Tickmill-Live
|4.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|10.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live
|11.50 × 2
|
FortunaMarkets-Server
|24.73 × 77
|
Swissquote-Server
|27.00 × 1
No reviews