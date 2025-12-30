The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live9" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No gimmicks, just results. Steady gains, tiny daily drawdown, crowd favorite. Forex pairs, small lots, EA + manual trading. The initial capital of the signal is $2000. We recommend a minimum follow-up capital of $2000. For traders with substantial capital, the copy trading multiple can be adjusted in line with their own fund size.

