SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Alpha Strategy V3
Jiao Jiao Li

Alpha Strategy V3

Jiao Jiao Li
0 reviews
Reliability
36 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 66%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live9
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 025
Profit Trades:
2 214 (73.19%)
Loss Trades:
811 (26.81%)
Best trade:
16.31 USD
Worst trade:
-78.54 USD
Gross Profit:
4 764.78 USD (329 912 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 565.25 USD (247 890 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
33 (85.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
85.04 USD (33)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.50%
Latest trade:
20 minutes ago
Trades per week:
112
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.41
Long Trades:
2 047 (67.67%)
Short Trades:
978 (32.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.34
Expected Payoff:
0.40 USD
Average Profit:
2.15 USD
Average Loss:
-4.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
25 (-338.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-380.84 USD (22)
Monthly growth:
-1.89%
Annual Forecast:
-22.89%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
497.40 USD (14.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.22% (497.40 USD)
By Equity:
0.26% (5.66 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 336
AUDUSD 310
EURAUD 239
EURGBP 236
CHFJPY 232
NZDCAD 231
GBPUSD 198
EURCHF 176
GBPAUD 164
CADJPY 134
GBPCAD 134
AUDCHF 115
EURCAD 92
CADCHF 90
EURNZD 88
EURJPY 66
EURUSD 50
USDCAD 46
GBPCHF 33
NZDUSD 26
GBPJPY 13
AUDNZD 8
AUDJPY 7
GBPNZD 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 314
AUDUSD 285
EURAUD -102
EURGBP 102
CHFJPY 131
NZDCAD 189
GBPUSD -303
EURCHF 215
GBPAUD -105
CADJPY 175
GBPCAD 155
AUDCHF 179
EURCAD 41
CADCHF 8
EURNZD -23
EURJPY 20
EURUSD 67
USDCAD 43
GBPCHF 17
NZDUSD -134
GBPJPY -91
AUDNZD 3
AUDJPY 7
GBPNZD 6
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 17K
AUDUSD 14K
EURAUD -3.7K
EURGBP 3.8K
CHFJPY 16K
NZDCAD 15K
GBPUSD -13K
EURCHF 6.1K
GBPAUD -2.8K
CADJPY 13K
GBPCAD 8K
AUDCHF 6.6K
EURCAD 4.5K
CADCHF 647
EURNZD -703
EURJPY 3.9K
EURUSD 1.8K
USDCAD 1.3K
GBPCHF 12
NZDUSD -4.9K
GBPJPY -6.9K
AUDNZD 654
AUDJPY 312
GBPNZD 1K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +16.31 USD
Worst trade: -79 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 33
Maximum consecutive losses: 22
Maximal consecutive profit: +85.04 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -338.46 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live9" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

XMGlobal-Real 24
6.04 × 75
No gimmicks, just results. Steady gains, tiny daily drawdown, crowd favorite. Forex pairs, small lots, EA + manual trading.The initial capital of the signal is $2000. We recommend a minimum follow-up capital of $2000. For traders with substantial capital, the copy trading multiple can be adjusted in line with their own fund size.
No reviews
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.