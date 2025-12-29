SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Xauron customers 2
Roberto Liguoro

Xauron customers 2

Roberto Liguoro
0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 242%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
153
Profit Trades:
143 (93.46%)
Loss Trades:
10 (6.54%)
Best trade:
348.00 USD
Worst trade:
-396.49 USD
Gross Profit:
3 451.81 USD (28 669 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 223.68 USD (7 785 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
53 (1 177.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 177.31 USD (53)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.38
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
6 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.81
Long Trades:
94 (61.44%)
Short Trades:
59 (38.56%)
Profit Factor:
2.82
Expected Payoff:
14.56 USD
Average Profit:
24.14 USD
Average Loss:
-122.37 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-234.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-396.49 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
29.66%
Annual Forecast:
359.93%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.10 USD
Maximal:
463.25 USD (14.86%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.47% (461.90 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 153
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.2K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 21K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +348.00 USD
Worst trade: -396 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 53
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 177.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -234.78 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real
2.00 × 1
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
4.16 × 43
Exness-MT5Real5
5.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real10
7.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
17.00 × 11
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Xauron live customers 100% auto
No reviews
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register