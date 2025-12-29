SignalsSections
MOMANTIC PRO 30000
Hoegeon Kim

MOMANTIC PRO 30000

Hoegeon Kim
0 reviews
Reliability
51 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 135%
M4Markets-Real1
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 076
Profit Trades:
1 558 (75.04%)
Loss Trades:
518 (24.95%)
Best trade:
957.48 USD
Worst trade:
-830.13 USD
Gross Profit:
82 176.99 USD (317 332 pips)
Gross Loss:
-41 573.57 USD (237 297 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (300.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 658.65 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.77%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
42.99
Long Trades:
1 558 (75.05%)
Short Trades:
518 (24.95%)
Profit Factor:
1.98
Expected Payoff:
19.56 USD
Average Profit:
52.75 USD
Average Loss:
-80.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-263.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-858.48 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
4.39%
Annual Forecast:
53.31%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.14 USD
Maximal:
944.58 USD (1.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.53% (830.13 USD)
By Equity:
1.57% (1 108.02 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD- 714
EURCAD- 394
AUDCAD- 304
NZDCAD- 290
EURGBP- 201
AUDNZD- 173
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD- 17K
EURCAD- 5.1K
AUDCAD- 5.6K
NZDCAD- 4.4K
EURGBP- 6.8K
AUDNZD- 1.8K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD- 34K
EURCAD- 26K
AUDCAD- 16K
NZDCAD- -5.6K
EURGBP- 6.3K
AUDNZD- 5.1K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +957.48 USD
Worst trade: -830 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +300.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -263.34 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "M4Markets-Real1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
