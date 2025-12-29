SignalsSections
Hoegeon Kim

MOMANTIC SAFE 70000

Hoegeon Kim
0 reviews
Reliability
51 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 78%
M4Markets-Real1
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 150
Profit Trades:
1 593 (74.09%)
Loss Trades:
557 (25.91%)
Best trade:
1 176.12 USD
Worst trade:
-1 089.54 USD
Gross Profit:
118 153.26 USD (328 335 pips)
Gross Loss:
-63 544.08 USD (258 021 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (653.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 413.73 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.51%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
27
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
32.13
Long Trades:
1 593 (74.09%)
Short Trades:
557 (25.91%)
Profit Factor:
1.86
Expected Payoff:
25.40 USD
Average Profit:
74.17 USD
Average Loss:
-114.08 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-907.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 089.54 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
2.45%
Annual Forecast:
29.68%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.28 USD
Maximal:
1 699.50 USD (1.63%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.63% (1 699.50 USD)
By Equity:
0.98% (1 216.25 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD- 726
EURCAD- 421
AUDCAD- 321
NZDCAD- 285
EURGBP- 203
AUDNZD- 192
EURUSD 1
AUDUSD- 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD- 24K
EURCAD- 8.7K
AUDCAD- 6.6K
NZDCAD- 386
EURGBP- 9.2K
AUDNZD- 5.3K
EURUSD 0
AUDUSD- 0
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD- 30K
EURCAD- 21K
AUDCAD- 10K
NZDCAD- -11K
EURGBP- 10K
AUDNZD- 11K
EURUSD -7
AUDUSD- -20
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 176.12 USD
Worst trade: -1 090 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +653.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -907.24 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "M4Markets-Real1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

M4Markets-Real1
0.97 × 175
FxPro.com-Real07
3.50 × 2
No reviews
