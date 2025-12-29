SignalsSections
Revano Azka Akhmad

AFSID Trading Central Pro X 35K

Revano Azka Akhmad
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 399 USD per month
growth since 2025 2%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
526
Profit Trades:
390 (74.14%)
Loss Trades:
136 (25.86%)
Best trade:
206.89 USD
Worst trade:
-49.05 USD
Gross Profit:
1 921.22 USD (988 129 pips)
Gross Loss:
-927.95 USD (859 498 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (25.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
209.89 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.49%
Latest trade:
1 minute ago
Trades per week:
539
Avg holding time:
29 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.48
Long Trades:
38 (7.22%)
Short Trades:
488 (92.78%)
Profit Factor:
2.07
Expected Payoff:
1.89 USD
Average Profit:
4.93 USD
Average Loss:
-6.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-221.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-221.57 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
2.47%
Annual Forecast:
29.95%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.36 USD
Maximal:
221.57 USD (0.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.61% (221.57 USD)
By Equity:
1.36% (587.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 336
XAUAUDm 122
GBPJPYm 23
USDJPYm 19
EURJPYm 16
ETHUSDm 10
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 667
XAUAUDm 287
GBPJPYm 13
USDJPYm 9
EURJPYm 8
ETHUSDm 10
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 182K
XAUAUDm -66K
GBPJPYm 652
USDJPYm 747
EURJPYm 648
ETHUSDm 10K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +206.89 USD
Worst trade: -49 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +25.21 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -221.57 USD

Signal Name: AFSID Trading Central Pro‑X
Overview:
AFSID Trading Central Pro‑X is a fully automated trading system designed to deliver consistent results with calculated risk management. This signal operates 100% automatically, powered by advanced algorithms optimized for diverse global market conditions.
Key Details:
💰 Initial Balance: $35,000
⚡ Operation Mode: Full Auto Trading (no manual intervention)
📊 Traded Instruments:
XAUUSD (Gold vs USD)
GBPJPY (British Pound vs Japanese Yen)
EURJPY (Euro vs Japanese Yen)
USDJPY (US Dollar vs Japanese Yen)
ETHUSD (Ethereum vs USD)
Advantages:
✅ Fully automated system with adaptive algorithms
✅ Diversification across major forex pairs, gold, and crypto
✅ Integrated risk management for account stability
✅ Ideal for traders seeking a premium hands‑off solution
Objective:
To provide stable, transparent, and reliable trading performance for investors looking for a professional signal backed by a strong initial balance.
No reviews
2025.12.29 07:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.29 07:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
