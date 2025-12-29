- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
526
Profit Trades:
390 (74.14%)
Loss Trades:
136 (25.86%)
Best trade:
206.89 USD
Worst trade:
-49.05 USD
Gross Profit:
1 921.22 USD (988 129 pips)
Gross Loss:
-927.95 USD (859 498 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (25.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
209.89 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.49%
Latest trade:
1 minute ago
Trades per week:
539
Avg holding time:
29 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.48
Long Trades:
38 (7.22%)
Short Trades:
488 (92.78%)
Profit Factor:
2.07
Expected Payoff:
1.89 USD
Average Profit:
4.93 USD
Average Loss:
-6.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-221.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-221.57 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
2.47%
Annual Forecast:
29.95%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.36 USD
Maximal:
221.57 USD (0.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.61% (221.57 USD)
By Equity:
1.36% (587.20 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|336
|XAUAUDm
|122
|GBPJPYm
|23
|USDJPYm
|19
|EURJPYm
|16
|ETHUSDm
|10
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDm
|667
|XAUAUDm
|287
|GBPJPYm
|13
|USDJPYm
|9
|EURJPYm
|8
|ETHUSDm
|10
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDm
|182K
|XAUAUDm
|-66K
|GBPJPYm
|652
|USDJPYm
|747
|EURJPYm
|648
|ETHUSDm
|10K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +206.89 USD
Worst trade: -49 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +25.21 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -221.57 USD
Signal Name: AFSID Trading Central Pro‑X
Overview:
AFSID Trading Central Pro‑X is a fully automated trading system designed to deliver consistent results with calculated risk management. This signal operates 100% automatically, powered by advanced algorithms optimized for diverse global market conditions.
Key Details:
• 💰 Initial Balance: $35,000
• ⚡ Operation Mode: Full Auto Trading (no manual intervention)
• 📊 Traded Instruments:
• XAUUSD (Gold vs USD)
• GBPJPY (British Pound vs Japanese Yen)
• EURJPY (Euro vs Japanese Yen)
• USDJPY (US Dollar vs Japanese Yen)
• ETHUSD (Ethereum vs USD)
Advantages:
• ✅ Fully automated system with adaptive algorithms
• ✅ Diversification across major forex pairs, gold, and crypto
• ✅ Integrated risk management for account stability
• ✅ Ideal for traders seeking a premium hands‑off solution
Objective:
To provide stable, transparent, and reliable trading performance for investors looking for a professional signal backed by a strong initial balance.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
399 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
USD
44K
USD
USD
1
99%
526
74%
100%
2.07
1.89
USD
USD
1%
1:200