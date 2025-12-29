- 자본
트레이드:
1 787
이익 거래:
1 306 (73.08%)
손실 거래:
481 (26.92%)
최고의 거래:
1 300.10 USD
최악의 거래:
-233.75 USD
총 수익:
8 412.72 USD (2 789 413 pips)
총 손실:
-4 867.14 USD (2 993 447 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
19 (25.21 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
1 300.10 USD (1)
샤프 비율:
0.05
거래 활동:
100.00%
최대 입금량:
15.40%
최근 거래:
1 분 전
주별 거래 수:
896
평균 유지 시간:
1 시간
회복 요인:
2.90
롱(주식매수):
737 (41.24%)
숏(주식차입매도):
1 050 (58.76%)
수익 요인:
1.73
기대수익:
1.98 USD
평균 이익:
6.44 USD
평균 손실:
-10.12 USD
연속 최대 손실:
9 (-1 223.13 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-1 223.13 USD (9)
월별 성장률:
8.30%
연간 예측:
100.72%
Algo 트레이딩:
99%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
6.36 USD
최대한의:
1 223.13 USD (3.08%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
2.65% (1 223.13 USD)
자본금별:
10.73% (4 822.09 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|1104
|XAUAUDm
|235
|GBPJPYm
|167
|USDJPYm
|141
|EURJPYm
|120
|ETHUSDm
|20
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSDm
|2.6K
|XAUAUDm
|609
|GBPJPYm
|164
|USDJPYm
|76
|EURJPYm
|68
|ETHUSDm
|11
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSDm
|40K
|XAUAUDm
|-262K
|GBPJPYm
|-965
|USDJPYm
|4.4K
|EURJPYm
|3.1K
|ETHUSDm
|11K
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +1 300.10 USD
최악의 거래: -234 USD
연속 최대 이익: 1
연속 최대 손실: 9
연속 최대 이익: +25.21 USD
연속 최대 손실: -1 223.13 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Exness-MT5Real31"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
Signal Name: AFSID Trading Central Pro‑X
Overview:
AFSID Trading Central Pro‑X is a fully automated trading system designed to deliver consistent results with calculated risk management. This signal operates 100% automatically, powered by advanced algorithms optimized for diverse global market conditions.
Key Details:
• 💰 Initial Balance: $35,000
• ⚡ Operation Mode: Full Auto Trading (no manual intervention)
• 📊 Traded Instruments:
• XAUUSD (Gold vs USD)
• GBPJPY (British Pound vs Japanese Yen)
• EURJPY (Euro vs Japanese Yen)
• USDJPY (US Dollar vs Japanese Yen)
• ETHUSD (Ethereum vs USD)
Advantages:
• ✅ Fully automated system with adaptive algorithms
• ✅ Diversification across major forex pairs, gold, and crypto
• ✅ Integrated risk management for account stability
• ✅ Ideal for traders seeking a premium hands‑off solution
Objective:
To provide stable, transparent, and reliable trading performance for investors looking for a professional signal backed by a strong initial balance.
