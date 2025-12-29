Signal Name: AFSID Trading Central Pro‑X

Overview:

AFSID Trading Central Pro‑X is a fully automated trading system designed to deliver consistent results with calculated risk management. This signal operates 100% automatically, powered by advanced algorithms optimized for diverse global market conditions.

Key Details:

• 💰 Initial Balance: $35,000

• ⚡ Operation Mode: Full Auto Trading (no manual intervention)

• 📊 Traded Instruments:

• XAUUSD (Gold vs USD)

• GBPJPY (British Pound vs Japanese Yen)

• EURJPY (Euro vs Japanese Yen)

• USDJPY (US Dollar vs Japanese Yen)

• ETHUSD (Ethereum vs USD)

Advantages:

• ✅ Fully automated system with adaptive algorithms

• ✅ Diversification across major forex pairs, gold, and crypto

• ✅ Integrated risk management for account stability

• ✅ Ideal for traders seeking a premium hands‑off solution

Objective:

To provide stable, transparent, and reliable trading performance for investors looking for a professional signal backed by a strong initial balance.