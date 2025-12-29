시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / AFSID Trading Central Pro X 35K
Revano Azka Akhmad

AFSID Trading Central Pro X 35K

Revano Azka Akhmad
0 리뷰
안정성
2
0 / 0 USD
월별 399 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 8%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
1 787
이익 거래:
1 306 (73.08%)
손실 거래:
481 (26.92%)
최고의 거래:
1 300.10 USD
최악의 거래:
-233.75 USD
총 수익:
8 412.72 USD (2 789 413 pips)
총 손실:
-4 867.14 USD (2 993 447 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
19 (25.21 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
1 300.10 USD (1)
샤프 비율:
0.05
거래 활동:
100.00%
최대 입금량:
15.40%
최근 거래:
1 분 전
주별 거래 수:
896
평균 유지 시간:
1 시간
회복 요인:
2.90
롱(주식매수):
737 (41.24%)
숏(주식차입매도):
1 050 (58.76%)
수익 요인:
1.73
기대수익:
1.98 USD
평균 이익:
6.44 USD
평균 손실:
-10.12 USD
연속 최대 손실:
9 (-1 223.13 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-1 223.13 USD (9)
월별 성장률:
8.30%
연간 예측:
100.72%
Algo 트레이딩:
99%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
6.36 USD
최대한의:
1 223.13 USD (3.08%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
2.65% (1 223.13 USD)
자본금별:
10.73% (4 822.09 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 1104
XAUAUDm 235
GBPJPYm 167
USDJPYm 141
EURJPYm 120
ETHUSDm 20
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSDm 2.6K
XAUAUDm 609
GBPJPYm 164
USDJPYm 76
EURJPYm 68
ETHUSDm 11
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSDm 40K
XAUAUDm -262K
GBPJPYm -965
USDJPYm 4.4K
EURJPYm 3.1K
ETHUSDm 11K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +1 300.10 USD
최악의 거래: -234 USD
연속 최대 이익: 1
연속 최대 손실: 9
연속 최대 이익: +25.21 USD
연속 최대 손실: -1 223.13 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Exness-MT5Real31"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Signal Name: AFSID Trading Central Pro‑X
Overview:
AFSID Trading Central Pro‑X is a fully automated trading system designed to deliver consistent results with calculated risk management. This signal operates 100% automatically, powered by advanced algorithms optimized for diverse global market conditions.
Key Details:
💰 Initial Balance: $35,000
⚡ Operation Mode: Full Auto Trading (no manual intervention)
📊 Traded Instruments:
XAUUSD (Gold vs USD)
GBPJPY (British Pound vs Japanese Yen)
EURJPY (Euro vs Japanese Yen)
USDJPY (US Dollar vs Japanese Yen)
ETHUSD (Ethereum vs USD)
Advantages:
✅ Fully automated system with adaptive algorithms
✅ Diversification across major forex pairs, gold, and crypto
✅ Integrated risk management for account stability
✅ Ideal for traders seeking a premium hands‑off solution
Objective:
To provide stable, transparent, and reliable trading performance for investors looking for a professional signal backed by a strong initial balance.
리뷰 없음
2025.12.29 07:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.29 07:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
