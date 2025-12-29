SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / EURUSD Quant Signal
Clarissa Romez

EURUSD Quant Signal

Clarissa Romez
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 16%
Forex.com-Live 536
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
58
Profit Trades:
48 (82.75%)
Loss Trades:
10 (17.24%)
Best trade:
7.09 USD
Worst trade:
-2.01 USD
Gross Profit:
103.24 USD (2 671 pips)
Gross Loss:
-24.87 USD (272 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (50.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
50.68 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.76
Trading activity:
52.98%
Max deposit load:
62.18%
Latest trade:
3 minutes ago
Trades per week:
33
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
24.80
Long Trades:
28 (48.28%)
Short Trades:
30 (51.72%)
Profit Factor:
4.15
Expected Payoff:
1.35 USD
Average Profit:
2.15 USD
Average Loss:
-2.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-0.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.01 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
15.73%
Algo trading:
87%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.48 USD
Maximal:
3.16 USD (0.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.45% (2.42 USD)
By Equity:
3.41% (19.39 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD! 58
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD! 78
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD! 2.4K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +7.09 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +50.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.91 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Forex.com-Live 536" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

✅ EURUSD Quant Signal Fully automated MT5 strategy with systematic, rule-based execution and no manual intervention.

Built for high-frequency EURUSD trading using momentum-based entries and controlled position sizing.

🔹 Backtest (1 year): • Profit: $3,229.99 • Trades: 320 • Win Rate: 78% • Profit Factor: 3.64 • Max Drawdown: 12.90 • Expected Payoff: 10.09 • Lot size: 0.045 • No Martingale / No Grid

🔹 Live Trading Setup: • Account type: Real • Platform: MetaTrader 5 • Instrument: EURUSD • Trade Frequency: Multiple per day • Recommended balance: $500+ • Risk: Adjustable (8% used in test)

• Price: $30/month ✅ Transparent, data-driven signal designed for small to mid-size accounts. 📈 Updated live via the MQL5 platform.

⚠️ Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

No reviews
2025.12.29 10:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 04:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
EURUSD Quant Signal
30 USD per month
16%
0
0
USD
577
USD
2
87%
58
82%
53%
4.15
1.35
USD
3%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.