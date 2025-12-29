- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD!
|58
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD!
|78
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD!
|2.4K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Forex.com-Live 536" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
✅ EURUSD Quant Signal Fully automated MT5 strategy with systematic, rule-based execution and no manual intervention.
Built for high-frequency EURUSD trading using momentum-based entries and controlled position sizing.
🔹 Backtest (1 year): • Profit: $3,229.99 • Trades: 320 • Win Rate: 78% • Profit Factor: 3.64 • Max Drawdown: 12.90 • Expected Payoff: 10.09 • Lot size: 0.045 • No Martingale / No Grid
🔹 Live Trading Setup: • Account type: Real • Platform: MetaTrader 5 • Instrument: EURUSD • Trade Frequency: Multiple per day • Recommended balance: $500+ • Risk: Adjustable (8% used in test)
• Price: $30/month ✅ Transparent, data-driven signal designed for small to mid-size accounts. 📈 Updated live via the MQL5 platform.
⚠️ Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
