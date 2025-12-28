SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Ten Percent
Sarowar Jahan

Ten Percent

Sarowar Jahan
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 29%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
32
Profit Trades:
24 (75.00%)
Loss Trades:
8 (25.00%)
Best trade:
16.10 USD
Worst trade:
-12.04 USD
Gross Profit:
59.54 USD (6 153 pips)
Gross Loss:
-30.39 USD (3 575 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (22.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
22.37 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
7.48%
Max deposit load:
2.10%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.40
Long Trades:
9 (28.13%)
Short Trades:
23 (71.88%)
Profit Factor:
1.96
Expected Payoff:
0.91 USD
Average Profit:
2.48 USD
Average Loss:
-3.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-8.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-12.04 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
17.37%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7.95 USD
Maximal:
12.13 USD (11.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.39% (12.07 USD)
By Equity:
0.60% (0.78 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 12
AUDNZD 6
EURUSD 5
XAUUSD 4
USDCAD 3
NZDUSD 2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 11
AUDNZD -8
EURUSD 7
XAUUSD 20
USDCAD 1
NZDUSD -2
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 1.2K
AUDNZD -1.3K
EURUSD 737
XAUUSD 2K
USDCAD 205
NZDUSD -222
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +16.10 USD
Worst trade: -12 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +22.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.71 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 33
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 5
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 4
EvolveMarkets-MT5 Live Server
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.20 × 5
RannForex-Server
0.29 × 7
Axiory-Live
0.30 × 33
GoMarkets-Live
0.31 × 16
TickmillEU-Live
0.33 × 6
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.44 × 62
Exness-MT5Real9
0.48 × 27
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.53 × 62
AronGroups-Server
0.57 × 7
Exness-MT5Real8
0.72 × 555
DooTechnology-Live
0.75 × 269
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.83 × 71
VTMarkets-Live
1.00 × 2
Markets.com-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
1.02 × 58
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.03 × 177
Hankotrade-Live
1.20 × 5
OxSecurities-Live
1.22 × 9
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.26 × 39
88 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
I will update soon.
No reviews
2025.12.29 21:32
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.77% of days out of 53 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.28 15:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Ten Percent
30 USD per month
29%
0
0
USD
129
USD
8
0%
32
75%
7%
1.95
0.91
USD
11%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.