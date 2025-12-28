- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
32
Profit Trades:
24 (75.00%)
Loss Trades:
8 (25.00%)
Best trade:
16.10 USD
Worst trade:
-12.04 USD
Gross Profit:
59.54 USD (6 153 pips)
Gross Loss:
-30.39 USD (3 575 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (22.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
22.37 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
7.48%
Max deposit load:
2.10%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.40
Long Trades:
9 (28.13%)
Short Trades:
23 (71.88%)
Profit Factor:
1.96
Expected Payoff:
0.91 USD
Average Profit:
2.48 USD
Average Loss:
-3.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-8.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-12.04 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
17.37%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7.95 USD
Maximal:
12.13 USD (11.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.39% (12.07 USD)
By Equity:
0.60% (0.78 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|12
|AUDNZD
|6
|EURUSD
|5
|XAUUSD
|4
|USDCAD
|3
|NZDUSD
|2
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|11
|AUDNZD
|-8
|EURUSD
|7
|XAUUSD
|20
|USDCAD
|1
|NZDUSD
|-2
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|1.2K
|AUDNZD
|-1.3K
|EURUSD
|737
|XAUUSD
|2K
|USDCAD
|205
|NZDUSD
|-222
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +16.10 USD
Worst trade: -12 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +22.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.71 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 33
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
EvolveMarkets-MT5 Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.20 × 5
|
RannForex-Server
|0.29 × 7
|
Axiory-Live
|0.30 × 33
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.31 × 16
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.33 × 6
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.44 × 62
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|0.48 × 27
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.50 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.53 × 62
|
AronGroups-Server
|0.57 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.72 × 555
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.75 × 269
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.83 × 71
|
VTMarkets-Live
|1.00 × 2
|
Markets.com-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.02 × 58
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.03 × 177
|
Hankotrade-Live
|1.20 × 5
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.22 × 9
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.26 × 39
I will update soon.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
29%
0
0
USD
USD
129
USD
USD
8
0%
32
75%
7%
1.95
0.91
USD
USD
11%
1:500