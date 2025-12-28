SignalsSections
GOLD DIGGER Diego Ramos
Diego Ramos Gabriel De Oliveira

GOLD DIGGER Diego Ramos

Diego Ramos Gabriel De Oliveira
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 16%
HantecMarketsMU-MT5
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
21
Profit Trades:
15 (71.42%)
Loss Trades:
6 (28.57%)
Best trade:
69.26 USD
Worst trade:
-30.48 USD
Gross Profit:
460.19 USD (37 971 pips)
Gross Loss:
-92.65 USD (8 376 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (330.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
330.74 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.62
Trading activity:
12.72%
Max deposit load:
0.39%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.16
Long Trades:
12 (57.14%)
Short Trades:
9 (42.86%)
Profit Factor:
4.97
Expected Payoff:
17.50 USD
Average Profit:
30.68 USD
Average Loss:
-15.44 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-29.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-30.48 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
9.54%
Algo trading:
57%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
51.32 USD
Maximal:
51.32 USD (2.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.07% (51.32 USD)
By Equity:
1.41% (32.47 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 21
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 368
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 30K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +69.26 USD
Worst trade: -30 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +330.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -29.77 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HantecMarketsMU-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

💰 CopyTrade GOLD DIGGER – Professional Gold Breakout Strategy (XAUUSD)

CopyTrade GOLD DIGGER is a professional, risk-managed copy trading service focused exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD), designed for traders who want exposure to the gold market without manual trading, EA setup, or screen time.

This signal is based on a structured daily breakout strategy, combining disciplined entries, controlled risk, and active trade management. The objective is consistency and capital preservation, not overtrading or unrealistic promises.

🔍 Strategy Overview

  • Instrument: Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Core Logic: Breakout of the previous day’s high and low

  • Trades per day: Up to 2 trades

  • Trade Style: Intraday / short-term momentum

  • Risk Control: Fixed stop loss on every trade

  • Profit Protection: Automatic trailing stop to secure gains

  • Execution: 100% systematic and rule-based

The strategy waits patiently for clear directional confirmation, avoiding random entries and low-quality market conditions.

🧠 Key Characteristics

  • ✔ No grid

  • ✔ No martingale

  • ✔ No hedging

  • ✔ No dangerous recovery tactics

  • ✔ Every trade has predefined stop loss and trade management

  • ✔ Designed to perform best during directional market days

  • ✔ Lower trade frequency during ranging conditions (by design, for safety)

This approach prioritizes controlled exposure and long-term sustainability.

📊 Risk & Performance Philosophy

  • Risk is managed per trade, based on account size

  • No fixed profit guarantees

  • Results vary depending on:

    • Account size

    • Risk multiplier

    • Market conditions

    • Broker execution and spread

The focus is steady growth with controlled drawdowns, not aggressive compounding.

🧩 How Copy Trading Works

Once subscribed, your account automatically copies all trades from the master account in real time.

  • No manual intervention required

  • No EA installation needed

  • Fully compatible with MQL5 copy trading infrastructure

⚙ Recommended Setup

⚠ Important Notes

  • Trading activity may reduce during low-liquidity periods, especially at the end of the year (late December to early January).

  • Always trade with capital you can afford to lose.

  • Withdraw profits regularly to manage exposure.

⚠ Risk Warning

Trading leveraged instruments such as Forex and CFDs involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. You are solely responsible for your trading decisions and risk management.


No reviews
2026.01.12 04:19
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 01:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 01:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 00:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 02:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 01:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.28 15:02
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.28 15:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.28 15:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.12.28 15:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
