💰 CopyTrade GOLD DIGGER – Professional Gold Breakout Strategy (XAUUSD)
CopyTrade GOLD DIGGER is a professional, risk-managed copy trading service focused exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD), designed for traders who want exposure to the gold market without manual trading, EA setup, or screen time.
This signal is based on a structured daily breakout strategy, combining disciplined entries, controlled risk, and active trade management. The objective is consistency and capital preservation, not overtrading or unrealistic promises.
🔍 Strategy Overview
-
Instrument: Gold (XAUUSD)
-
Core Logic: Breakout of the previous day’s high and low
-
Trades per day: Up to 2 trades
-
Trade Style: Intraday / short-term momentum
-
Risk Control: Fixed stop loss on every trade
-
Profit Protection: Automatic trailing stop to secure gains
-
Execution: 100% systematic and rule-based
The strategy waits patiently for clear directional confirmation, avoiding random entries and low-quality market conditions.
🧠 Key Characteristics
-
✔ No grid
-
✔ No martingale
-
✔ No hedging
-
✔ No dangerous recovery tactics
-
✔ Every trade has predefined stop loss and trade management
-
✔ Designed to perform best during directional market days
-
✔ Lower trade frequency during ranging conditions (by design, for safety)
This approach prioritizes controlled exposure and long-term sustainability.
📊 Risk & Performance Philosophy
-
Risk is managed per trade, based on account size
-
No fixed profit guarantees
-
Results vary depending on:
-
Account size
-
Risk multiplier
-
Market conditions
-
Broker execution and spread
-
The focus is steady growth with controlled drawdowns, not aggressive compounding.
🧩 How Copy Trading Works
Once subscribed, your account automatically copies all trades from the master account in real time.
-
No manual intervention required
-
No EA installation needed
-
Fully compatible with MQL5 copy trading infrastructure
⚙ Recommended Setup
-
Broker: Hantec Markets
-
Minimum Deposit: $350
-
Execution: Low spread and fast execution are strongly recommended
-
Open Account: https://hmarkets.com/live-account-pre-registration/?refid=21188&cmp=9f2t5a5o&ent=hm
⚠ Important Notes
-
Trading activity may reduce during low-liquidity periods, especially at the end of the year (late December to early January).
-
Always trade with capital you can afford to lose.
-
Withdraw profits regularly to manage exposure.
⚠ Risk Warning
Trading leveraged instruments such as Forex and CFDs involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. You are solely responsible for your trading decisions and risk management.
USD
USD
USD