SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Goldcracker
Oleg Bugayenko

Goldcracker

Oleg Bugayenko
0 reviews
Reliability
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 49%
PUPrime-Live2
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
209
Profit Trades:
153 (73.20%)
Loss Trades:
56 (26.79%)
Best trade:
175.50 USD
Worst trade:
-79.32 USD
Gross Profit:
1 236.42 USD (1 378 416 pips)
Gross Loss:
-473.21 USD (810 950 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (154.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
195.10 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
74.38%
Max deposit load:
1.66%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
97
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
6.43
Long Trades:
145 (69.38%)
Short Trades:
64 (30.62%)
Profit Factor:
2.61
Expected Payoff:
3.65 USD
Average Profit:
8.08 USD
Average Loss:
-8.45 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-36.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-118.71 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
37.96%
Annual Forecast:
460.63%
Algo trading:
31%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.12 USD
Maximal:
118.71 USD (3.78%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.31% (89.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.32% (8.04 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 134
BTCUSD 53
RIVN 6
TWLO 6
GOOG 4
PLTR 4
BBY 1
XAGUSD.s 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.s 481
BTCUSD 148
RIVN 31
TWLO 104
GOOG 1
PLTR -6
BBY 4
XAGUSD.s 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.s 14K
BTCUSD 546K
RIVN 1.6K
TWLO 5.6K
GOOG 206
PLTR -501
BBY 427
XAGUSD.s 7
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +175.50 USD
Worst trade: -79 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +154.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -36.24 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PUPrime-Live2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Gold scalper
No reviews
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Goldcracker
30 USD per month
49%
0
0
USD
2.5K
USD
15
31%
209
73%
74%
2.61
3.65
USD
7%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.