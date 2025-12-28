SignalsSections
Hendra Widaryanto

Hendra Finex Real

Hendra Widaryanto
0 reviews
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -51%
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
344
Profit Trades:
267 (77.61%)
Loss Trades:
77 (22.38%)
Best trade:
330.60 USD
Worst trade:
-371.92 USD
Gross Profit:
4 966.76 USD (9 537 494 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 263.12 USD (578 684 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
82 (477.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 217.86 USD (34)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
4.72%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.70
Long Trades:
181 (52.62%)
Short Trades:
163 (47.38%)
Profit Factor:
0.60
Expected Payoff:
-9.58 USD
Average Profit:
18.60 USD
Average Loss:
-107.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-476.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 962.40 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
12.16%
Annual Forecast:
147.50%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 694.48 USD
Maximal:
4 679.03 USD (364.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
86.07% (4 679.15 USD)
By Equity:
40.73% (1 141.85 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 284
XAGUSD 16
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 734
XAGUSD -921
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 112K
XAGUSD -18K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +330.60 USD
Worst trade: -372 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 34
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +477.80 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -476.17 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FinexBisnisSolusi-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.57 × 14
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
8.82 × 145
RoboForex-Pro
22.00 × 1
No reviews
2025.12.29 19:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 17:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.28 13:59
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.28 13:59
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
