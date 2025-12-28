SignalsSections
Westoh Kait

AudaCity Capital 120 K

Westoh Kait
0 reviews
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -1%
AudaCityGlobal-Live
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
17
Profit Trades:
8 (47.05%)
Loss Trades:
9 (52.94%)
Best trade:
721.35 USD
Worst trade:
-1 038.80 USD
Gross Profit:
5 497.73 USD (2 761 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 128.91 USD (3 311 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (2 022.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 022.66 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.11
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
3.70%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.54
Long Trades:
12 (70.59%)
Short Trades:
5 (29.41%)
Profit Factor:
0.77
Expected Payoff:
-95.95 USD
Average Profit:
687.22 USD
Average Loss:
-792.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-2 962.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 962.28 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-1.36%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 008.63 USD
Maximal:
3 008.63 USD (2.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.49% (2 993.51 USD)
By Equity:
0.52% (614.62 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 2
GBPCAD 2
USDJPY 1
GBPCHF 1
USDCHF 1
EURNZD 1
GBPJPY 1
AUDNZD 1
EURGBP 1
EURAUD 1
GBPNZD 1
NZDJPY 1
EURCAD 1
NZDCAD 1
AUDJPY 1
1 2
1 2
1 2
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD -50
GBPCAD -55
USDJPY -765
GBPCHF -740
USDCHF 683
EURNZD 665
GBPJPY 653
AUDNZD -767
EURGBP 658
EURAUD -753
GBPNZD -742
NZDJPY 713
EURCAD 675
NZDCAD -1.1K
AUDJPY -748
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 6
GBPCAD -8
USDJPY -351
GBPCHF -241
USDCHF 202
EURNZD 546
GBPJPY 498
AUDNZD -224
EURGBP 140
EURAUD -548
GBPNZD -666
NZDJPY 415
EURCAD 231
NZDCAD -263
AUDJPY -287
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +721.35 USD
Worst trade: -1 039 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 022.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 962.28 USD

PROP audacity 120 K 
No reviews
2025.12.28 08:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.28 08:56
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
