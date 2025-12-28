- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
17
Profit Trades:
8 (47.05%)
Loss Trades:
9 (52.94%)
Best trade:
721.35 USD
Worst trade:
-1 038.80 USD
Gross Profit:
5 497.73 USD (2 761 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 128.91 USD (3 311 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (2 022.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 022.66 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.11
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
3.70%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.54
Long Trades:
12 (70.59%)
Short Trades:
5 (29.41%)
Profit Factor:
0.77
Expected Payoff:
-95.95 USD
Average Profit:
687.22 USD
Average Loss:
-792.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-2 962.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 962.28 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-1.36%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 008.63 USD
Maximal:
3 008.63 USD (2.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.49% (2 993.51 USD)
By Equity:
0.52% (614.62 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|2
|GBPCAD
|2
|USDJPY
|1
|GBPCHF
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|EURNZD
|1
|GBPJPY
|1
|AUDNZD
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|EURAUD
|1
|GBPNZD
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
|EURCAD
|1
|NZDCAD
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|
1 2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|-50
|GBPCAD
|-55
|USDJPY
|-765
|GBPCHF
|-740
|USDCHF
|683
|EURNZD
|665
|GBPJPY
|653
|AUDNZD
|-767
|EURGBP
|658
|EURAUD
|-753
|GBPNZD
|-742
|NZDJPY
|713
|EURCAD
|675
|NZDCAD
|-1.1K
|AUDJPY
|-748
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|6
|GBPCAD
|-8
|USDJPY
|-351
|GBPCHF
|-241
|USDCHF
|202
|EURNZD
|546
|GBPJPY
|498
|AUDNZD
|-224
|EURGBP
|140
|EURAUD
|-548
|GBPNZD
|-666
|NZDJPY
|415
|EURCAD
|231
|NZDCAD
|-263
|AUDJPY
|-287
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +721.35 USD
Worst trade: -1 039 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 022.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 962.28 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AudaCityGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
