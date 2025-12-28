- Growth
Trades:
747
Profit Trades:
658 (88.08%)
Loss Trades:
89 (11.91%)
Best trade:
125.43 USD
Worst trade:
-75.84 USD
Gross Profit:
10 367.08 USD (1 094 929 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 637.27 USD (287 654 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (359.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
720.31 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.50
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.93%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
126
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
101.92
Long Trades:
460 (61.58%)
Short Trades:
287 (38.42%)
Profit Factor:
3.93
Expected Payoff:
10.35 USD
Average Profit:
15.76 USD
Average Loss:
-29.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-56.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-75.84 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
20.84%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
75.84 USD (0.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.21% (74.13 USD)
By Equity:
13.30% (5 019.99 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD#
|627
|US100Cash
|77
|US100Cash#
|43
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD#
|7.2K
|US100Cash
|310
|US100Cash#
|192
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD#
|300K
|US100Cash
|318K
|US100Cash#
|205K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
