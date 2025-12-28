SignalsSections
Yeoh Kian Hui

Vivien Sonic

Yeoh Kian Hui
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 26%
XMGlobal-Real 43
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
747
Profit Trades:
658 (88.08%)
Loss Trades:
89 (11.91%)
Best trade:
125.43 USD
Worst trade:
-75.84 USD
Gross Profit:
10 367.08 USD (1 094 929 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 637.27 USD (287 654 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (359.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
720.31 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.50
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.93%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
126
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
101.92
Long Trades:
460 (61.58%)
Short Trades:
287 (38.42%)
Profit Factor:
3.93
Expected Payoff:
10.35 USD
Average Profit:
15.76 USD
Average Loss:
-29.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-56.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-75.84 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
20.84%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
75.84 USD (0.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.21% (74.13 USD)
By Equity:
13.30% (5 019.99 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD# 627
US100Cash 77
US100Cash# 43
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD# 7.2K
US100Cash 310
US100Cash# 192
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD# 300K
US100Cash 318K
US100Cash# 205K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +125.43 USD
Worst trade: -76 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +359.55 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -56.84 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 43" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Sonic Grid Bot + Sniper Bot Signals
No reviews
2025.12.28 01:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Vivien Sonic
100 USD per month
26%
0
0
USD
38K
USD
6
98%
747
88%
100%
3.93
10.35
USD
13%
1:500
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.