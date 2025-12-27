SignalsSections
Ali Ejaz

0 reviews
Reliability
64 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 77%
Exness-MT5Real3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
567
Profit Trades:
249 (43.91%)
Loss Trades:
318 (56.08%)
Best trade:
11.71 USD
Worst trade:
-9.69 USD
Gross Profit:
263.69 USD (1 401 129 pips)
Gross Loss:
-208.39 USD (859 010 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (9.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
16.37 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
0.09%
Max deposit load:
0.13%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.10
Long Trades:
326 (57.50%)
Short Trades:
241 (42.50%)
Profit Factor:
1.27
Expected Payoff:
0.10 USD
Average Profit:
1.06 USD
Average Loss:
-0.66 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-7.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-15.94 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
0.45%
Annual Forecast:
5.50%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9.16 USD
Maximal:
26.31 USD (31.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
32.04% (11.05 USD)
By Equity:
0.02% (0.09 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USTECm 281
US30m 251
US500m 10
BTCUSDm 10
GBPUSDm 6
EURUSDm 3
USDCADm 2
XAUUSDm 1
NZDUSDm 1
GBPCADm 1
NZDCHFm 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USTECm 42
US30m -3
US500m 1
BTCUSDm 13
GBPUSDm 2
EURUSDm -1
USDCADm -4
XAUUSDm 4
NZDUSDm 0
GBPCADm 0
NZDCHFm 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USTECm 388K
US30m 17K
US500m -328
BTCUSDm 134K
GBPUSDm 195
EURUSDm -72
USDCADm -506
XAUUSDm 4.3K
NZDUSDm -15
GBPCADm -60
NZDCHFm -7
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +11.71 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +9.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.29 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real3
3.87 × 23
Exness-MT5Real
8.39 × 72
Trade with Logic
No reviews
2026.01.05 04:58
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.31 17:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.31 17:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.31 16:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.31 16:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.27 19:41
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 0.93% of days out of 429 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.27 19:41
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.27 19:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 9 days
