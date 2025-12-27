SignalsSections
Trung Du Doan

Market Secrets

Trung Du Doan
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 52%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
424
Profit Trades:
251 (59.19%)
Loss Trades:
173 (40.80%)
Best trade:
24.41 USD
Worst trade:
-24.97 USD
Gross Profit:
717.16 USD (1 478 094 pips)
Gross Loss:
-642.17 USD (1 381 013 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (29.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
38.37 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
35.53%
Max deposit load:
70.91%
Latest trade:
55 minutes ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.55
Long Trades:
175 (41.27%)
Short Trades:
249 (58.73%)
Profit Factor:
1.12
Expected Payoff:
0.18 USD
Average Profit:
2.86 USD
Average Loss:
-3.71 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-34.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-60.56 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
82.17%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
44.28 USD
Maximal:
136.67 USD (28.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
45.56% (136.67 USD)
By Equity:
21.72% (10.86 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 333
BTCUSD 71
CADCHF 9
XAGUSD 6
EURUSD 3
ETHUSD 2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 95
BTCUSD -31
CADCHF 4
XAGUSD 15
EURUSD -1
ETHUSD -8
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 101K
BTCUSD 3.3K
CADCHF 335
XAGUSD 223
EURUSD -111
ETHUSD -7.5K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +24.41 USD
Worst trade: -25 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +29.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -34.94 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 4
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
Exness-MT5Real28
7.15 × 13
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real15
12.51 × 88
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
56.02 × 165
No reviews
2025.12.31 09:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 07:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 06:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 04:14
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 63 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.29 03:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.29 03:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.28 11:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.27 16:38
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.27 15:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.27 15:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Market Secrets
30 USD per month
52%
0
0
USD
67
USD
10
0%
424
59%
36%
1.11
0.18
USD
46%
1:200
Copy

