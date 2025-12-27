- Growth
Trades:
424
Profit Trades:
251 (59.19%)
Loss Trades:
173 (40.80%)
Best trade:
24.41 USD
Worst trade:
-24.97 USD
Gross Profit:
717.16 USD (1 478 094 pips)
Gross Loss:
-642.17 USD (1 381 013 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (29.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
38.37 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
35.53%
Max deposit load:
70.91%
Latest trade:
55 minutes ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.55
Long Trades:
175 (41.27%)
Short Trades:
249 (58.73%)
Profit Factor:
1.12
Expected Payoff:
0.18 USD
Average Profit:
2.86 USD
Average Loss:
-3.71 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-34.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-60.56 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
82.17%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
44.28 USD
Maximal:
136.67 USD (28.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
45.56% (136.67 USD)
By Equity:
21.72% (10.86 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|333
|BTCUSD
|71
|CADCHF
|9
|XAGUSD
|6
|EURUSD
|3
|ETHUSD
|2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|95
|BTCUSD
|-31
|CADCHF
|4
|XAGUSD
|15
|EURUSD
|-1
|ETHUSD
|-8
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|101K
|BTCUSD
|3.3K
|CADCHF
|335
|XAGUSD
|223
|EURUSD
|-111
|ETHUSD
|-7.5K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +24.41 USD
Worst trade: -25 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +29.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -34.94 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 4
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
Exness-MT5Real28
|7.15 × 13
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.51 × 88
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
|56.02 × 165
30 USD per month
52%
0
0
USD
USD
67
USD
USD
10
0%
424
59%
36%
1.11
0.18
USD
USD
46%
1:200