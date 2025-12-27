- Growth
Trades:
250
Profit Trades:
133 (53.20%)
Loss Trades:
117 (46.80%)
Best trade:
26.50 USD
Worst trade:
-28.90 USD
Gross Profit:
426.34 USD (7 839 pips)
Gross Loss:
-305.90 USD (5 596 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (90.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
90.69 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
91.25%
Max deposit load:
19.55%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.03
Long Trades:
155 (62.00%)
Short Trades:
95 (38.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.39
Expected Payoff:
0.48 USD
Average Profit:
3.21 USD
Average Loss:
-2.61 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
57 (-110.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-110.10 USD (57)
Monthly growth:
15.09%
Algo trading:
23%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
59.08 USD
Maximal:
117.03 USD (45.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.49% (117.03 USD)
By Equity:
10.76% (71.80 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|166
|USDJPY
|67
|NZDUSD
|7
|US30
|5
|AUDUSD
|4
|DXY
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|225
|USDJPY
|-88
|NZDUSD
|4
|US30
|-17
|AUDUSD
|-4
|DXY
|0
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|3K
|USDJPY
|-840
|NZDUSD
|348
|US30
|-149
|AUDUSD
|-69
|DXY
|-1
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +26.50 USD
Worst trade: -29 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 57
Maximal consecutive profit: +90.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -110.10 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.83 × 115
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|1.32 × 34
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|1.50 × 2
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live4
|6.33 × 9
|
DerivBVI-Server
|6.50 × 24
|
DerivVU-Server
|6.50 × 24
|
DerivSVG-Server
|9.75 × 88
|
DerivSVG-Server-02
|14.25 × 40
No reviews
