Cristian Fernando Bolanos Chamorro

ColTRADINGCT

Cristian Fernando Bolanos Chamorro
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 30%
Exness-MT5Real11
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
250
Profit Trades:
133 (53.20%)
Loss Trades:
117 (46.80%)
Best trade:
26.50 USD
Worst trade:
-28.90 USD
Gross Profit:
426.34 USD (7 839 pips)
Gross Loss:
-305.90 USD (5 596 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (90.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
90.69 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
91.25%
Max deposit load:
19.55%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.03
Long Trades:
155 (62.00%)
Short Trades:
95 (38.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.39
Expected Payoff:
0.48 USD
Average Profit:
3.21 USD
Average Loss:
-2.61 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
57 (-110.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-110.10 USD (57)
Monthly growth:
15.09%
Algo trading:
23%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
59.08 USD
Maximal:
117.03 USD (45.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.49% (117.03 USD)
By Equity:
10.76% (71.80 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 166
USDJPY 67
NZDUSD 7
US30 5
AUDUSD 4
DXY 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 225
USDJPY -88
NZDUSD 4
US30 -17
AUDUSD -4
DXY 0
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 3K
USDJPY -840
NZDUSD 348
US30 -149
AUDUSD -69
DXY -1
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +26.50 USD
Worst trade: -29 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 57
Maximal consecutive profit: +90.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -110.10 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real6
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.83 × 115
Exness-MT5Real31
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
1.32 × 34
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
1.50 × 2
HFMarketsGlobal-Live4
6.33 × 9
DerivBVI-Server
6.50 × 24
DerivVU-Server
6.50 × 24
DerivSVG-Server
9.75 × 88
DerivSVG-Server-02
14.25 × 40
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ColTRADINGCT
30 USD per month
30%
0
0
USD
613
USD
11
23%
250
53%
91%
1.39
0.48
USD
19%
1:200
Copy

