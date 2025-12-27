The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live 0.00 × 2 VantageInternational-Live 0.00 × 2 Exness-MT5Real6 0.50 × 2 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 0.83 × 115 Exness-MT5Real31 1.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real11 1.32 × 34 ZeroMarkets-Live-1 1.50 × 2 HFMarketsGlobal-Live4 6.33 × 9 DerivBVI-Server 6.50 × 24 DerivVU-Server 6.50 × 24 DerivSVG-Server 9.75 × 88 DerivSVG-Server-02 14.25 × 40 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor