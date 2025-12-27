- Growth
Trades:
306
Profit Trades:
212 (69.28%)
Loss Trades:
94 (30.72%)
Best trade:
1 769 782.32 IDR
Worst trade:
-880 037.90 IDR
Gross Profit:
16 691 027.15 IDR (5 001 058 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 628 172.66 IDR (415 954 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
37 (1 914 759.30 IDR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 702 223.13 IDR (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
97.29%
Max deposit load:
1.21%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
52
Avg holding time:
58 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.98
Long Trades:
149 (48.69%)
Short Trades:
157 (51.31%)
Profit Factor:
2.19
Expected Payoff:
29 617.17 IDR
Average Profit:
78 731.26 IDR
Average Loss:
-81 150.77 IDR
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-105 538.00 IDR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 995 637.94 IDR (10)
Monthly growth:
45.31%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 IDR
Maximal:
4 574 007.38 IDR (14.66%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.66% (4 574 007.38 IDR)
By Equity:
1.97% (551 609.75 IDR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|304
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDm
|916
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDm
|291K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 769 782.32 IDR
Worst trade: -880 038 IDR
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 914 759.30 IDR
Maximal consecutive loss: -105 538.00 IDR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
This account is traded manually with small and consistent lots, and it does not generate a large percentage of profit.
No reviews
