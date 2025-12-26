SignalsSections
Jorgeaiea BTCUSD 15K
Jorge Niz

Jorgeaiea BTCUSD 15K

Jorge Niz
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 3%
VantageInternational-Live 10
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
129
Profit Trades:
100 (77.51%)
Loss Trades:
29 (22.48%)
Best trade:
146.19 EUR
Worst trade:
-68.88 EUR
Gross Profit:
917.92 EUR (1 788 809 pips)
Gross Loss:
-362.14 EUR (857 204 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (355.01 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
355.01 EUR (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.54%
Latest trade:
50 minutes ago
Trades per week:
140
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.22
Long Trades:
63 (48.84%)
Short Trades:
66 (51.16%)
Profit Factor:
2.53
Expected Payoff:
4.31 EUR
Average Profit:
9.18 EUR
Average Loss:
-12.49 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-250.60 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-250.60 EUR (6)
Monthly growth:
2.80%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
250.60 EUR (1.22%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.22% (250.60 EUR)
By Equity:
5.21% (1 057.40 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 129
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 634
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 932K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +146.19 EUR
Worst trade: -69 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +355.01 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -250.60 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Www.jorgeaiea.com
2025.12.29 10:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 21:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.26 18:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.26 18:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.