- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 712
Profit Trades:
1 581 (92.34%)
Loss Trades:
131 (7.65%)
Best trade:
153.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-265.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
9 995.00 BRL (122 850 885 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 797.00 BRL (33 985 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
455 (2 786.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 786.00 BRL (455)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
8.06%
Max deposit load:
45.71%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
116
Avg holding time:
6 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.20
Long Trades:
867 (50.64%)
Short Trades:
845 (49.36%)
Profit Factor:
1.47
Expected Payoff:
1.87 BRL
Average Profit:
6.32 BRL
Average Loss:
-51.89 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-2 662.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 662.00 BRL (20)
Monthly growth:
21.52%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 028.00 BRL
Maximal:
2 662.00 BRL (14.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.32% (2 662.00 BRL)
By Equity:
16.04% (2 554.00 BRL)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|WING26
|206
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|WING26
|-2.3K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|WING26
|-26K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +153.00 BRL
Worst trade: -265 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 455
Maximum consecutive losses: 20
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 786.00 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 662.00 BRL
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GenialInvestimentos-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
24%
0
0
USD
USD
16K
BRL
BRL
3
100%
1 712
92%
8%
1.47
1.87
BRL
BRL
16%
1:1