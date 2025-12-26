SignalsSections
Paulo Carvalho

Projeto 1502

Paulo Carvalho
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 24%
GenialInvestimentos-PRD
1:1
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 712
Profit Trades:
1 581 (92.34%)
Loss Trades:
131 (7.65%)
Best trade:
153.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-265.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
9 995.00 BRL (122 850 885 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 797.00 BRL (33 985 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
455 (2 786.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 786.00 BRL (455)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
8.06%
Max deposit load:
45.71%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
116
Avg holding time:
6 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.20
Long Trades:
867 (50.64%)
Short Trades:
845 (49.36%)
Profit Factor:
1.47
Expected Payoff:
1.87 BRL
Average Profit:
6.32 BRL
Average Loss:
-51.89 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-2 662.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 662.00 BRL (20)
Monthly growth:
21.52%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 028.00 BRL
Maximal:
2 662.00 BRL (14.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.32% (2 662.00 BRL)
By Equity:
16.04% (2 554.00 BRL)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
WING26 206
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
WING26 -2.3K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
WING26 -26K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +153.00 BRL
Worst trade: -265 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 455
Maximum consecutive losses: 20
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 786.00 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 662.00 BRL

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GenialInvestimentos-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.02 21:05
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.02 20:05
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.26 17:17
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.26 17:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.26 17:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Projeto 1502
30 USD per month
24%
0
0
USD
16K
BRL
3
100%
1 712
92%
8%
1.47
1.87
BRL
16%
1:1
Copy

