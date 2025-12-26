SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Day Trading
Mohammad Khaled Abdallah Swedat

Day Trading

Mohammad Khaled Abdallah Swedat
0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 16%
XMGlobal-MT5 4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
24
Profit Trades:
24 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
6.06 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
62.49 USD (5 305 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (62.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
62.49 USD (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.31
Trading activity:
4.09%
Max deposit load:
6.26%
Latest trade:
34 minutes ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
10 (41.67%)
Short Trades:
14 (58.33%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
2.60 USD
Average Profit:
2.60 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
6.55%
Algo trading:
70%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
2.40% (20.13 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD 6
AUDCAD 4
GBPUSD 3
NZDCAD 2
EURUSD 2
GBPCAD 2
EURCAD 1
GBPAUD 1
EURAUD 1
EURJPY 1
GBPCHF 1
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 22
AUDCAD 6
GBPUSD 8
NZDCAD 2
EURUSD 3
GBPCAD 10
EURCAD 0
GBPAUD 5
EURAUD 2
EURJPY 4
GBPCHF 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD 631
AUDCAD 547
GBPUSD 763
NZDCAD 227
EURUSD 244
GBPCAD 1.4K
EURCAD 63
GBPAUD 724
EURAUD 348
EURJPY 280
GBPCHF 76
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +6.06 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +62.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 149
XMGlobal-MT5 5
0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-MT5 13
0.00 × 2
XMMena-MT5
0.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 8
0.00 × 13
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 7
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.00 × 11
GeneracionZoe-Trade
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 6
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 12
0.09 × 11
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.18 × 99
Alpari-MT5
0.19 × 134
Tickmill-Live
0.26 × 53
XMGlobal-MT5 11
0.28 × 43
XMGlobal-MT5
0.31 × 42
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.32 × 252
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.40 × 60
Exness-MT5Real2
0.52 × 107
13 more...
This Signal is suitable for long-term investors who value stability over aggressive growth and major drawdowns
No reviews
2026.01.13 01:09
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.13 01:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.13 00:09
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.13 00:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.12 05:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.12 05:19
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 9 days. This comprises 15% of days out of the 60 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 04:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.12 04:19
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 9 days. This comprises 15% of days out of the 60 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 03:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.12 03:17
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 9 days. This comprises 15% of days out of the 60 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.26 06:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.26 06:05
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.12.26 06:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 9 days
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Day Trading
50 USD per month
16%
0
0
USD
846
USD
9
70%
24
100%
4%
n/a
2.60
USD
2%
1:500
Copy

