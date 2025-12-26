- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
24
Profit Trades:
24 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
6.06 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
62.49 USD (5 305 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (62.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
62.49 USD (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.31
Trading activity:
4.09%
Max deposit load:
6.26%
Latest trade:
34 minutes ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
10 (41.67%)
Short Trades:
14 (58.33%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
2.60 USD
Average Profit:
2.60 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
6.55%
Algo trading:
70%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
2.40% (20.13 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD
|6
|AUDCAD
|4
|GBPUSD
|3
|NZDCAD
|2
|EURUSD
|2
|GBPCAD
|2
|EURCAD
|1
|GBPAUD
|1
|EURAUD
|1
|EURJPY
|1
|GBPCHF
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD
|22
|AUDCAD
|6
|GBPUSD
|8
|NZDCAD
|2
|EURUSD
|3
|GBPCAD
|10
|EURCAD
|0
|GBPAUD
|5
|EURAUD
|2
|EURJPY
|4
|GBPCHF
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD
|631
|AUDCAD
|547
|GBPUSD
|763
|NZDCAD
|227
|EURUSD
|244
|GBPCAD
|1.4K
|EURCAD
|63
|GBPAUD
|724
|EURAUD
|348
|EURJPY
|280
|GBPCHF
|76
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6.06 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +62.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 149
|
XMGlobal-MT5 5
|0.00 × 3
|
XMGlobal-MT5 13
|0.00 × 2
|
XMMena-MT5
|0.00 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 8
|0.00 × 13
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 7
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.00 × 11
|
GeneracionZoe-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 4
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 6
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 12
|0.09 × 11
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.18 × 99
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.19 × 134
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.26 × 53
|
XMGlobal-MT5 11
|0.28 × 43
|
XMGlobal-MT5
|0.31 × 42
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.32 × 252
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.40 × 60
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.52 × 107
This Signal is suitable for long-term investors who value stability over aggressive growth and major drawdowns
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
16%
0
0
USD
USD
846
USD
USD
9
70%
24
100%
4%
n/a
2.60
USD
USD
2%
1:500