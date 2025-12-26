SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Pae Trader
Basri Paelongan

Pae Trader

Basri Paelongan
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 47%
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
105
Profit Trades:
62 (59.04%)
Loss Trades:
43 (40.95%)
Best trade:
116.04 USD
Worst trade:
-142.49 USD
Gross Profit:
787.64 USD (42 707 pips)
Gross Loss:
-648.04 USD (42 629 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (411.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
411.47 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
84.28%
Max deposit load:
15.83%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.40
Long Trades:
68 (64.76%)
Short Trades:
37 (35.24%)
Profit Factor:
1.22
Expected Payoff:
1.33 USD
Average Profit:
12.70 USD
Average Loss:
-15.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-31.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-142.49 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
46.65%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.18 USD
Maximal:
345.37 USD (44.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
44.01% (345.27 USD)
By Equity:
37.68% (250.56 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 71
USDCHF 9
AUDJPY 8
GBPUSD 6
US100 4
EURUSD 2
USDCAD 2
AUDUSD 2
USDJPY 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 180
USDCHF -8
AUDJPY 11
GBPUSD 19
US100 0
EURUSD 0
USDCAD -66
AUDUSD 2
USDJPY 3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 460
USDCHF -111
AUDJPY 77
GBPUSD 394
US100 -317
EURUSD -12
USDCAD -471
AUDUSD 16
USDJPY 42
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +116.04 USD
Worst trade: -142 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +411.47 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -31.36 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FinexBisnisSolusi-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.57 × 14
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
8.82 × 145
RoboForex-Pro
11.50 × 2
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
become succesful trader
No reviews
2026.01.08 04:05
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.08 04:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.06 20:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.02 10:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 16:14
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 14:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 11:08
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 10:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 06:02
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 16:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 15:26
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 03:02
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.26 03:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.26 02:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Pae Trader
30 USD per month
47%
0
0
USD
439
USD
4
0%
105
59%
84%
1.21
1.33
USD
44%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.