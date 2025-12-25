SignalsSections
Veljko Dordevic

Funded Challenge Passer

Veljko Dordevic
0 reviews
Reliability
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 1%
FTMO-Server5
1:30
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
285
Profit Trades:
131 (45.96%)
Loss Trades:
154 (54.04%)
Best trade:
117.27 GBP
Worst trade:
-223.59 GBP
Gross Profit:
3 721.68 GBP (405 011 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 656.34 GBP (392 262 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (275.46 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
275.46 GBP (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
76.05%
Max deposit load:
12.19%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.15
Long Trades:
169 (59.30%)
Short Trades:
116 (40.70%)
Profit Factor:
1.02
Expected Payoff:
0.23 GBP
Average Profit:
28.41 GBP
Average Loss:
-23.74 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-289.05 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-289.05 GBP (15)
Monthly growth:
-1.57%
Annual Forecast:
-19.03%
Algo trading:
85%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
32.87 GBP
Maximal:
444.42 GBP (4.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.23% (443.80 GBP)
By Equity:
2.39% (245.18 GBP)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 106
USDJPY 97
EURJPY 46
US100.cash 20
GER40.cash 15
XAGUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -309
USDJPY 475
EURJPY 194
US100.cash -4
GER40.cash 18
XAGUSD -288
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -17K
USDJPY 5.3K
EURJPY 1.6K
US100.cash -11K
GER40.cash 39K
XAGUSD -6K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FTMO-Server5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

The signals follow 3 principles:

- Mean reversion

- Breakout

- Trend following.


This bot is designed to pass the funding challenges.


For more info please write me a message.


Good luck !

No reviews
2025.12.25 22:59
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 1.89% of days out of 106 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
