Trades:
285
Profit Trades:
131 (45.96%)
Loss Trades:
154 (54.04%)
Best trade:
117.27 GBP
Worst trade:
-223.59 GBP
Gross Profit:
3 721.68 GBP (405 011 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 656.34 GBP (392 262 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (275.46 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
275.46 GBP (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
76.05%
Max deposit load:
12.19%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.15
Long Trades:
169 (59.30%)
Short Trades:
116 (40.70%)
Profit Factor:
1.02
Expected Payoff:
0.23 GBP
Average Profit:
28.41 GBP
Average Loss:
-23.74 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-289.05 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-289.05 GBP (15)
Monthly growth:
-1.57%
Annual Forecast:
-19.03%
Algo trading:
85%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
32.87 GBP
Maximal:
444.42 GBP (4.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.23% (443.80 GBP)
By Equity:
2.39% (245.18 GBP)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|106
|USDJPY
|97
|EURJPY
|46
|US100.cash
|20
|GER40.cash
|15
|XAGUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-309
|USDJPY
|475
|EURJPY
|194
|US100.cash
|-4
|GER40.cash
|18
|XAGUSD
|-288
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-17K
|USDJPY
|5.3K
|EURJPY
|1.6K
|US100.cash
|-11K
|GER40.cash
|39K
|XAGUSD
|-6K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +117.27 GBP
Worst trade: -224 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +275.46 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -289.05 GBP
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FTMO-Server5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
The signals follow 3 principles:
- Mean reversion
- Breakout
- Trend following.
This bot is designed to pass the funding challenges.
For more info please write me a message.
Good luck !
