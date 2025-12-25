- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
60
Profit Trades:
47 (78.33%)
Loss Trades:
13 (21.67%)
Best trade:
6.42 USD
Worst trade:
-19.71 USD
Gross Profit:
76.34 USD (6 750 pips)
Gross Loss:
-61.04 USD (5 594 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (17.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
17.32 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
37.15%
Max deposit load:
1.30%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.78
Long Trades:
32 (53.33%)
Short Trades:
28 (46.67%)
Profit Factor:
1.25
Expected Payoff:
0.26 USD
Average Profit:
1.62 USD
Average Loss:
-4.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-10.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-19.71 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.11%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
15.20 USD
Maximal:
19.71 USD (0.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.14% (19.71 USD)
By Equity:
0.07% (9.32 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|34
|USDJPY
|10
|AUDUSD
|4
|EURUSD
|3
|NZDUSD
|3
|USDCAD
|2
|GBPUSD
|2
|NZDCAD
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|24
|USDJPY
|-3
|AUDUSD
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|NZDUSD
|-9
|USDCAD
|-1
|GBPUSD
|3
|NZDCAD
|0
|USDCHF
|0
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.7K
|USDJPY
|-219
|AUDUSD
|97
|EURUSD
|51
|NZDUSD
|-466
|USDCAD
|-128
|GBPUSD
|147
|NZDCAD
|5
|USDCHF
|1
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6.42 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +17.32 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.10 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ZeroMarkets-Live-1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
EBCGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live4
|0.00 × 3
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.00 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 2
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 2
|
FXCC1-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
LandFX-Demo
|0.07 × 43
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.08 × 65
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|0.09 × 34
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.11 × 765
|
KOT-Live3
|0.11 × 9
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.16 × 172
|
Afterprime-Live AP
|0.17 × 12
|
Monex-Server3
|0.20 × 44
|
KohleCapitalMarkets-Live
|0.23 × 1706
|
VantageInternational-Live 2
|0.24 × 29
|
XM.COM-Real 1
|0.27 × 662
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.29 × 1456
|
EurotradeSA-Live01
|0.31 × 600
|
MEXExchange-Demo
|0.32 × 309
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.35 × 170
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.38 × 149
|
XMTrading-Real 258
|0.38 × 810
Opero o método fimathe do trader Marcelo Ferreira
No reviews
