Thiago Ramos Macedo

Thiagofimathe

Thiago Ramos Macedo
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 0%
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
60
Profit Trades:
47 (78.33%)
Loss Trades:
13 (21.67%)
Best trade:
6.42 USD
Worst trade:
-19.71 USD
Gross Profit:
76.34 USD (6 750 pips)
Gross Loss:
-61.04 USD (5 594 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (17.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
17.32 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
37.15%
Max deposit load:
1.30%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.78
Long Trades:
32 (53.33%)
Short Trades:
28 (46.67%)
Profit Factor:
1.25
Expected Payoff:
0.26 USD
Average Profit:
1.62 USD
Average Loss:
-4.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-10.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-19.71 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.11%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
15.20 USD
Maximal:
19.71 USD (0.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.14% (19.71 USD)
By Equity:
0.07% (9.32 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 34
USDJPY 10
AUDUSD 4
EURUSD 3
NZDUSD 3
USDCAD 2
GBPUSD 2
NZDCAD 1
USDCHF 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 24
USDJPY -3
AUDUSD 1
EURUSD 1
NZDUSD -9
USDCAD -1
GBPUSD 3
NZDCAD 0
USDCHF 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.7K
USDJPY -219
AUDUSD 97
EURUSD 51
NZDUSD -466
USDCAD -128
GBPUSD 147
NZDCAD 5
USDCHF 1
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +6.42 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +17.32 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.10 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ZeroMarkets-Live-1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

EBCGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
STARTRADERFinancial-Live4
0.00 × 3
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.00 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 2
FXCC1-Live
0.00 × 3
LandFX-Demo
0.07 × 43
ThreeTrader-Live
0.08 × 65
SwitchMarkets-Real
0.09 × 34
FPMarkets-Live2
0.11 × 765
KOT-Live3
0.11 × 9
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.16 × 172
Afterprime-Live AP
0.17 × 12
Monex-Server3
0.20 × 44
KohleCapitalMarkets-Live
0.23 × 1706
VantageInternational-Live 2
0.24 × 29
XM.COM-Real 1
0.27 × 662
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.29 × 1456
EurotradeSA-Live01
0.31 × 600
MEXExchange-Demo
0.32 × 309
FusionMarkets-Live
0.35 × 170
DooPrime-Live 2
0.38 × 149
XMTrading-Real 258
0.38 × 810
91 more...
Opero o método fimathe do trader Marcelo Ferreira 
No reviews
2025.12.25 15:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
