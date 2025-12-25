- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
4 091
Profit Trades:
2 854 (69.76%)
Loss Trades:
1 237 (30.24%)
Best trade:
1 123.20 USD
Worst trade:
-1 612.36 USD
Gross Profit:
79 402.31 USD (816 659 pips)
Gross Loss:
-73 378.34 USD (728 279 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
56 (186.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 256.35 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
54.84%
Max deposit load:
11.23%
Latest trade:
2 minutes ago
Trades per week:
3205
Avg holding time:
39 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.68
Long Trades:
2 476 (60.52%)
Short Trades:
1 615 (39.48%)
Profit Factor:
1.08
Expected Payoff:
1.47 USD
Average Profit:
27.82 USD
Average Loss:
-59.32 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
24 (-608.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 075.20 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
30.12%
Algo trading:
66%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6 389.97 USD
Maximal:
8 915.40 USD (39.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
39.58% (8 915.40 USD)
By Equity:
22.93% (6 775.48 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|3992
|BTCUSD
|99
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|4.9K
|BTCUSD
|1.1K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|90K
|BTCUSD
|-1.3K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 123.20 USD
Worst trade: -1 612 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +186.97 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -608.28 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CPTMarkets-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
Valutrades-Real-HK
|2.08 × 12
|
ICTrading-Live29
|3.00 × 1
|
xChief-Demo
|4.64 × 11
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|5.29 × 7
|
TitanFX-06
|6.28 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|8.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|8.00 × 3
|
CPTMarkets-Intl
|8.67 × 12
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|9.50 × 2
|
RoboForex-ProCent-6
|14.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|14.36 × 14
|
Exness-Real33
|15.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|15.20 × 35
|
Capital.com-Real
|19.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 4
|19.25 × 4
|
Tradeview-Markets Live 2
|21.00 × 1
|
UltimaMarkets-Live
|23.50 × 4
|
Axi-US09-Live
|24.68 × 88
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|28.64 × 75
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|29.01 × 328
