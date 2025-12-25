SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / LJP554
Jiang Ping Luo

LJP554

Jiang Ping Luo
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 150 USD per month
growth since 2025 30%
CPTMarkets-Live01
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
4 091
Profit Trades:
2 854 (69.76%)
Loss Trades:
1 237 (30.24%)
Best trade:
1 123.20 USD
Worst trade:
-1 612.36 USD
Gross Profit:
79 402.31 USD (816 659 pips)
Gross Loss:
-73 378.34 USD (728 279 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
56 (186.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 256.35 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
54.84%
Max deposit load:
11.23%
Latest trade:
2 minutes ago
Trades per week:
3205
Avg holding time:
39 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.68
Long Trades:
2 476 (60.52%)
Short Trades:
1 615 (39.48%)
Profit Factor:
1.08
Expected Payoff:
1.47 USD
Average Profit:
27.82 USD
Average Loss:
-59.32 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
24 (-608.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 075.20 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
30.12%
Algo trading:
66%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6 389.97 USD
Maximal:
8 915.40 USD (39.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
39.58% (8 915.40 USD)
By Equity:
22.93% (6 775.48 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 3992
BTCUSD 99
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 4.9K
BTCUSD 1.1K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 90K
BTCUSD -1.3K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 123.20 USD
Worst trade: -1 612 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +186.97 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -608.28 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CPTMarkets-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
Valutrades-Real-HK
2.08 × 12
ICTrading-Live29
3.00 × 1
xChief-Demo
4.64 × 11
FusionMarkets-Live 2
5.29 × 7
TitanFX-06
6.28 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live04
8.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
8.00 × 3
CPTMarkets-Intl
8.67 × 12
Pepperstone-Edge12
9.50 × 2
RoboForex-ProCent-6
14.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
14.36 × 14
Exness-Real33
15.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
15.20 × 35
Capital.com-Real
19.00 × 1
Ava-Real 4
19.25 × 4
Tradeview-Markets Live 2
21.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live
23.50 × 4
Axi-US09-Live
24.68 × 88
ICMarketsSC-Live16
28.64 × 75
FusionMarkets-Live
29.01 × 328
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

黄金多策略达配！VX:394384420

No reviews
2025.12.25 11:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.25 11:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
LJP554
150 USD per month
30%
0
0
USD
26K
USD
3
66%
4 091
69%
55%
1.08
1.47
USD
40%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.