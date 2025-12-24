- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
234
Profit Trades:
104 (44.44%)
Loss Trades:
130 (55.56%)
Best trade:
176.20 USD
Worst trade:
-54.00 USD
Gross Profit:
1 199.43 USD (28 428 pips)
Gross Loss:
-997.34 USD (22 035 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (89.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
176.20 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
4.32%
Max deposit load:
39.92%
Latest trade:
2 minutes ago
Trades per week:
37
Avg holding time:
17 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.69
Long Trades:
173 (73.93%)
Short Trades:
61 (26.07%)
Profit Factor:
1.20
Expected Payoff:
0.86 USD
Average Profit:
11.53 USD
Average Loss:
-7.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
26 (-132.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-132.10 USD (26)
Monthly growth:
54.43%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
11.45 USD
Maximal:
292.96 USD (50.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
50.68% (292.96 USD)
By Equity:
6.21% (24.92 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|201
|XAGUSD
|9
|USDJPY
|8
|GBPJPY
|7
|EURUSD
|6
|GBPUSD
|3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|214
|XAGUSD
|-77
|USDJPY
|43
|GBPJPY
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|GBPUSD
|21
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|4.9K
|XAGUSD
|-479
|USDJPY
|1.4K
|GBPJPY
|-161
|EURUSD
|147
|GBPUSD
|562
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +176.20 USD
Worst trade: -54 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 26
Maximal consecutive profit: +89.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -132.10 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 5
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 3
|
LQDLtd-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.52 × 135
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|0.67 × 3
|
TickmillAsia-Live06
|0.67 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.67 × 3
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.67 × 1452
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
|0.69 × 74
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.74 × 2245
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.80 × 748
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.84 × 105
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.88 × 43
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|1.05 × 82
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.14 × 1177
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|1.16 × 1127
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|1.18 × 22
|
Tickcopy-Real
|1.20 × 5
|
EurotradeSA-Live01
|1.22 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|1.33 × 882
黄金日内短线，一次一单，单单带止损
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-3%
0
0
USD
USD
302
USD
USD
7
0%
234
44%
4%
1.20
0.86
USD
USD
51%
1:500