SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Nj13955457755
Jie Ni

Nj13955457755

Jie Ni
0 reviews
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -3%
Tickmill-Live04
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
234
Profit Trades:
104 (44.44%)
Loss Trades:
130 (55.56%)
Best trade:
176.20 USD
Worst trade:
-54.00 USD
Gross Profit:
1 199.43 USD (28 428 pips)
Gross Loss:
-997.34 USD (22 035 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (89.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
176.20 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
4.32%
Max deposit load:
39.92%
Latest trade:
2 minutes ago
Trades per week:
37
Avg holding time:
17 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.69
Long Trades:
173 (73.93%)
Short Trades:
61 (26.07%)
Profit Factor:
1.20
Expected Payoff:
0.86 USD
Average Profit:
11.53 USD
Average Loss:
-7.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
26 (-132.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-132.10 USD (26)
Monthly growth:
54.43%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
11.45 USD
Maximal:
292.96 USD (50.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
50.68% (292.96 USD)
By Equity:
6.21% (24.92 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 201
XAGUSD 9
USDJPY 8
GBPJPY 7
EURUSD 6
GBPUSD 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 214
XAGUSD -77
USDJPY 43
GBPJPY 1
EURUSD 1
GBPUSD 21
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 4.9K
XAGUSD -479
USDJPY 1.4K
GBPJPY -161
EURUSD 147
GBPUSD 562
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +176.20 USD
Worst trade: -54 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 26
Maximal consecutive profit: +89.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -132.10 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 1
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 5
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 3
LQDLtd-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.52 × 135
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.67 × 3
TickmillAsia-Live06
0.67 × 6
ICMarkets-Live09
0.67 × 3
Tickmill-Live
0.67 × 1452
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
0.69 × 74
Tickmill-Live02
0.74 × 2245
ICMarkets-Live07
0.80 × 748
ICMarkets-Live18
0.84 × 105
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.88 × 43
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.05 × 82
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.14 × 1177
ICMarkets-Live12
1.16 × 1127
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.18 × 22
Tickcopy-Real
1.20 × 5
EurotradeSA-Live01
1.22 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live06
1.33 × 882
85 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
黄金日内短线，一次一单，单单带止损
No reviews
2026.01.16 01:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.15 10:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.15 08:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.15 07:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.02 05:50
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.31 08:05
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.31 07:05
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.24 10:23
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.24 10:23
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.24 04:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Nj13955457755
30 USD per month
-3%
0
0
USD
302
USD
7
0%
234
44%
4%
1.20
0.86
USD
51%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.