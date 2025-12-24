SignalsSections
Md Mahfuzur Rahman

Smartgain33

Md Mahfuzur Rahman
0 reviews
Reliability
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 44%
Tickmill-Live
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
592
Profit Trades:
394 (66.55%)
Loss Trades:
198 (33.45%)
Best trade:
27.60 USD
Worst trade:
-62.76 USD
Gross Profit:
2 263.86 USD (104 788 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 815.95 USD (74 824 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (305.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
305.33 USD (30)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
8.89%
Max deposit load:
44.58%
Latest trade:
5 minutes ago
Trades per week:
157
Avg holding time:
24 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.22
Long Trades:
369 (62.33%)
Short Trades:
223 (37.67%)
Profit Factor:
1.25
Expected Payoff:
0.76 USD
Average Profit:
5.75 USD
Average Loss:
-9.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-321.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-347.28 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
46.10%
Annual Forecast:
559.38%
Algo trading:
68%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
123.26 USD
Maximal:
367.73 USD (16.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
22.70% (347.70 USD)
By Equity:
11.90% (173.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 546
GBPUSD 14
GBPJPY 7
GBPCHF 5
EURGBP 4
EURUSD 4
GBPNZD 3
CHFJPY 2
USDJPY 2
EURAUD 1
GBPCAD 1
EURJPY 1
AUDUSD 1
USDCHF 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 458
GBPUSD 5
GBPJPY -2
GBPCHF -6
EURGBP 0
EURUSD 1
GBPNZD -1
CHFJPY 1
USDJPY 0
EURAUD -5
GBPCAD -1
EURJPY 0
AUDUSD 0
USDCHF -2
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 30K
GBPUSD 247
GBPJPY 34
GBPCHF -436
EURGBP 36
EURUSD 154
GBPNZD -80
CHFJPY 61
USDJPY 35
EURAUD -154
GBPCAD -161
EURJPY 24
AUDUSD 22
USDCHF -70
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +27.60 USD
Worst trade: -63 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 30
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +305.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -321.47 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 33
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 5
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 4
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.11 × 18
Axiory-Live
0.30 × 33
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.33 × 3
GoMarkets-Live
0.36 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.44 × 62
Exness-MT5Real9
0.48 × 27
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.53 × 62
AronGroups-Server
0.57 × 7
Exness-MT5Real8
0.72 × 555
DooTechnology-Live
0.75 × 269
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.83 × 71
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.00 × 2
Markets.com-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
1.02 × 58
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.06 × 181
OctaFX-Real2
1.07 × 29
Hankotrade-Live
1.20 × 5
OxSecurities-Live
1.22 × 9
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.26 × 39
Exness-MT5Real2
1.34 × 32
StriforSVG-Live
1.38 × 42
80 more...
No reviews
2025.12.29 15:26
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.04% of days out of 99 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.29 11:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.26 17:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 15:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 12:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 07:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 04:17
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.26% of days out of 94 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.24 04:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Smartgain33
30 USD per month
44%
0
0
USD
1.6K
USD
15
68%
592
66%
9%
1.24
0.76
USD
23%
1:400
Copy

