- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
592
Profit Trades:
394 (66.55%)
Loss Trades:
198 (33.45%)
Best trade:
27.60 USD
Worst trade:
-62.76 USD
Gross Profit:
2 263.86 USD (104 788 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 815.95 USD (74 824 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (305.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
305.33 USD (30)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
8.89%
Max deposit load:
44.58%
Latest trade:
5 minutes ago
Trades per week:
157
Avg holding time:
24 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.22
Long Trades:
369 (62.33%)
Short Trades:
223 (37.67%)
Profit Factor:
1.25
Expected Payoff:
0.76 USD
Average Profit:
5.75 USD
Average Loss:
-9.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-321.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-347.28 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
46.10%
Annual Forecast:
559.38%
Algo trading:
68%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
123.26 USD
Maximal:
367.73 USD (16.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
22.70% (347.70 USD)
By Equity:
11.90% (173.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|546
|GBPUSD
|14
|GBPJPY
|7
|GBPCHF
|5
|EURGBP
|4
|EURUSD
|4
|GBPNZD
|3
|CHFJPY
|2
|USDJPY
|2
|EURAUD
|1
|GBPCAD
|1
|EURJPY
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|458
|GBPUSD
|5
|GBPJPY
|-2
|GBPCHF
|-6
|EURGBP
|0
|EURUSD
|1
|GBPNZD
|-1
|CHFJPY
|1
|USDJPY
|0
|EURAUD
|-5
|GBPCAD
|-1
|EURJPY
|0
|AUDUSD
|0
|USDCHF
|-2
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|30K
|GBPUSD
|247
|GBPJPY
|34
|GBPCHF
|-436
|EURGBP
|36
|EURUSD
|154
|GBPNZD
|-80
|CHFJPY
|61
|USDJPY
|35
|EURAUD
|-154
|GBPCAD
|-161
|EURJPY
|24
|AUDUSD
|22
|USDCHF
|-70
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +27.60 USD
Worst trade: -63 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 30
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +305.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -321.47 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 33
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.11 × 18
|
Axiory-Live
|0.30 × 33
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.33 × 3
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.36 × 14
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.44 × 62
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|0.48 × 27
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.53 × 62
|
AronGroups-Server
|0.57 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.72 × 555
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.75 × 269
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.83 × 71
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.00 × 2
|
Markets.com-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.02 × 58
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.06 × 181
|
OctaFX-Real2
|1.07 × 29
|
Hankotrade-Live
|1.20 × 5
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.22 × 9
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.26 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.34 × 32
|
StriforSVG-Live
|1.38 × 42
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
44%
0
0
USD
USD
1.6K
USD
USD
15
68%
592
66%
9%
1.24
0.76
USD
USD
23%
1:400