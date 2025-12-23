SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / MPH MT5 USD VII
Markus Peter Hohmann

MPH MT5 USD VII

Markus Peter Hohmann
0 reviews
Reliability
57 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 0%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
6 573
Profit Trades:
3 988 (60.67%)
Loss Trades:
2 585 (39.33%)
Best trade:
3 178.99 USD
Worst trade:
-3 200.11 USD
Gross Profit:
37 966.43 USD (878 118 pips)
Gross Loss:
-32 401.00 USD (1 225 384 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
110 (1 340.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 213.91 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
9.91%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.89
Long Trades:
4 149 (63.12%)
Short Trades:
2 424 (36.88%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
0.85 USD
Average Profit:
9.52 USD
Average Loss:
-12.53 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
777 (-244.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 200.11 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
72%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6 053.04 USD
Maximal:
6 286.20 USD (509.76%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
100.00% (6 286.20 USD)
By Equity:
8.32% (1 004.83 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 2105
CHFJPY 1417
EURUSD 940
USDCHF 406
AUDCHF 318
USDJPY 310
AUDUSD 250
USDCAD 225
XAUUSD 152
AUDCAD 127
EURAUD 46
DE40 43
US500 37
EURCAD 24
EURGBP 23
USTEC 23
GBPAUD 22
NZDUSD 21
GBPCAD 16
GBPCHF 14
US30 12
EURNZD 9
EURCHF 6
EURJPY 5
XAGUSD 4
XTIUSD 4
GBPNZD 4
USDSGD 3
NZDCAD 2
ETHUSD 2
BTCUSD 2
AUDJPY 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 3.7K
CHFJPY -567
EURUSD -4.4K
USDCHF -41
AUDCHF -165
USDJPY 1.5K
AUDUSD 547
USDCAD -74
XAUUSD 4K
AUDCAD 831
EURAUD 172
DE40 131
US500 140
EURCAD 40
EURGBP -594
USTEC 152
GBPAUD 239
NZDUSD -48
GBPCAD 196
GBPCHF 107
US30 6
EURNZD -10
EURCHF 21
EURJPY -74
XAGUSD -27
XTIUSD 40
GBPNZD -51
USDSGD -173
NZDCAD 0
ETHUSD -32
BTCUSD -78
AUDJPY 21
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 49K
CHFJPY -34K
EURUSD -13K
USDCHF 14K
AUDCHF -3K
USDJPY -1.9K
AUDUSD 7.8K
USDCAD -164
XAUUSD -6
AUDCAD 5.3K
EURAUD 3.5K
DE40 72K
US500 15K
EURCAD 873
EURGBP -3.2K
USTEC 89K
GBPAUD 3.9K
NZDUSD -5K
GBPCAD 2.3K
GBPCHF 2.8K
US30 -41K
EURNZD 87
EURCHF 142
EURJPY 65
XAGUSD -731
XTIUSD 78
GBPNZD -1.5K
USDSGD -973
NZDCAD 9
ETHUSD 5.1K
BTCUSD -514K
AUDJPY 302
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 178.99 USD
Worst trade: -3 200 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 340.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -244.76 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.27 × 15
Earnex-Trade
0.27 × 95
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.33 × 6
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.67 × 6
VTMarkets-Live
0.67 × 268
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.79 × 5676
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.98 × 46
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.00 × 21
easyMarkets-Live
1.00 × 5
157 more...
The MPH MT5 USD VII signal is here for competition and testing purposes only. Please do not copy it!

Happy Trading

MPH

No reviews
2026.01.06 11:26
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 399 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.23 17:05
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
MPH MT5 USD VII
30 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
12K
USD
57
72%
6 573
60%
100%
1.17
0.85
USD
100%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.