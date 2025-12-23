SignalsSections
Kamal Bharunt

Algo111

Kamal Bharunt
0 reviews
Reliability
19 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 25%
Pepperstone-Edge12
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
111
Profit Trades:
79 (71.17%)
Loss Trades:
32 (28.83%)
Best trade:
3.30 USD
Worst trade:
-6.46 USD
Gross Profit:
44.02 USD (3 289 pips)
Gross Loss:
-31.43 USD (2 118 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (5.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6.84 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
17.10%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.16
Long Trades:
54 (48.65%)
Short Trades:
57 (51.35%)
Profit Factor:
1.40
Expected Payoff:
0.11 USD
Average Profit:
0.56 USD
Average Loss:
-0.98 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-10.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10.82 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
19.24%
Annual Forecast:
233.47%
Algo trading:
32%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
10.82 USD (17.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.14% (10.82 USD)
By Equity:
7.65% (5.55 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURGBP 111
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURGBP 13
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURGBP 1.5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3.30 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +5.03 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.82 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-Edge12" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.10 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.25 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.57 × 21
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.58 × 144
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.80 × 106
Coinexx-Demo
1.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-Live 1
1.00 × 12
ICMarkets-Live22
1.30 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live26
2.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live03
3.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
3.64 × 22
Alpari-Pro.ECN
4.88 × 34
ICMarketsSC-Live04
5.00 × 1
GlobalPrime-Live
5.00 × 1
PrimusMarkets-Live-6
5.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
7.60 × 30
FXCM-USDReal04
8.00 × 3
FTT-Asia
10.94 × 52
1 more...
No reviews
2025.12.23 16:05
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 3.13% of days out of 128 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Algo111
30 USD per month
25%
0
0
USD
73
USD
19
32%
111
71%
100%
1.40
0.11
USD
17%
1:200
