- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
111
Profit Trades:
79 (71.17%)
Loss Trades:
32 (28.83%)
Best trade:
3.30 USD
Worst trade:
-6.46 USD
Gross Profit:
44.02 USD (3 289 pips)
Gross Loss:
-31.43 USD (2 118 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (5.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6.84 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
17.10%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.16
Long Trades:
54 (48.65%)
Short Trades:
57 (51.35%)
Profit Factor:
1.40
Expected Payoff:
0.11 USD
Average Profit:
0.56 USD
Average Loss:
-0.98 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-10.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10.82 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
19.24%
Annual Forecast:
233.47%
Algo trading:
32%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
10.82 USD (17.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.14% (10.82 USD)
By Equity:
7.65% (5.55 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURGBP
|111
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURGBP
|13
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURGBP
|1.5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3.30 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +5.03 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.82 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-Edge12" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.10 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.25 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.57 × 21
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.58 × 144
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.80 × 106
|
Coinexx-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|1.00 × 12
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|1.30 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|2.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|3.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|3.64 × 22
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|4.88 × 34
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|5.00 × 1
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
PrimusMarkets-Live-6
|5.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|7.60 × 30
|
FXCM-USDReal04
|8.00 × 3
|
FTT-Asia
|10.94 × 52
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
25%
0
0
USD
USD
73
USD
USD
19
32%
111
71%
100%
1.40
0.11
USD
USD
17%
1:200