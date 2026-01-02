- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 687
Profit Trades:
879 (52.10%)
Loss Trades:
808 (47.90%)
Best trade:
0.87 USD
Worst trade:
-0.52 USD
Gross Profit:
78.28 USD (213 250 pips)
Gross Loss:
-95.17 USD (258 315 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (1.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1.99 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.07
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
5.23%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
107
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.99
Long Trades:
734 (43.51%)
Short Trades:
953 (56.49%)
Profit Factor:
0.82
Expected Payoff:
-0.01 USD
Average Profit:
0.09 USD
Average Loss:
-0.12 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-2.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.86 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
-22.40%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
17.14 USD
Maximal:
17.14 USD (39.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
50.63% (17.14 USD)
By Equity:
2.74% (0.64 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|WINZ25xx
|1227
|WING26xx
|291
|WINQ25xx
|169
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|WINZ25xx
|-9
|WING26xx
|-5
|WINQ25xx
|-3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|WINZ25xx
|-24K
|WING26xx
|-13K
|WINQ25xx
|-8.7K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +0.87 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +1.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.86 USD
