Signals / MetaTrader 5 / SKYTRADER PORTFOLIO WIN SQX 4XC TURBO
Walter Wolseley Pessoa Batista De Lima

SKYTRADER PORTFOLIO WIN SQX 4XC TURBO

Walter Wolseley Pessoa Batista De Lima
0 reviews
27 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -50%
4xCube-MT5
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 687
Profit Trades:
879 (52.10%)
Loss Trades:
808 (47.90%)
Best trade:
0.87 USD
Worst trade:
-0.52 USD
Gross Profit:
78.28 USD (213 250 pips)
Gross Loss:
-95.17 USD (258 315 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (1.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1.99 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.07
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
5.23%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
107
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.99
Long Trades:
734 (43.51%)
Short Trades:
953 (56.49%)
Profit Factor:
0.82
Expected Payoff:
-0.01 USD
Average Profit:
0.09 USD
Average Loss:
-0.12 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-2.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.86 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
-22.40%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
17.14 USD
Maximal:
17.14 USD (39.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
50.63% (17.14 USD)
By Equity:
2.74% (0.64 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
WINZ25xx 1227
WING26xx 291
WINQ25xx 169
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
WINZ25xx -9
WING26xx -5
WINQ25xx -3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
WINZ25xx -24K
WING26xx -13K
WINQ25xx -8.7K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +0.87 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +1.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.86 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "4xCube-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.02 13:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.02 13:59
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.02 13:59
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.02 13:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.02 13:59
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.23 13:02
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.23 13:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.23 13:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
