The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Coinexx-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

OxSecurities-Live 0.00 × 2 Coinexx-Live 0.62 × 4895 BlackBullMarkets-Live 1.01 × 223 Darwinex-Live 1.42 × 2158 FPMarkets-Live 1.50 × 4 RoboForex-ECN 1.64 × 599 ICMarkets-MT5 2.29 × 66 EightcapGlobal-Live 2.33 × 3 FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro 2.92 × 12 Exness-MT5Real6 3.63 × 8 FusionMarkets-Live 4.49 × 85 Alpari-MT5 4.96 × 100 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 5.56 × 213 LiteFinance-MT5 6.49 × 675 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 6.79 × 56 Hankotrade-Live 8.52 × 278 ForexTimeFXTM-Live02 8.86 × 80 ICMarketsSC-MT5 9.09 × 728 FBS-Real 9.25 × 91 Ava-Real 1-MT5 9.47 × 372 OctaFX-Real 10.79 × 736 XMGlobal-MT5 22.00 × 3 XMTrading-MT5 3 22.67 × 3 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor