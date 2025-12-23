- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
29
Profit Trades:
24 (82.75%)
Loss Trades:
5 (17.24%)
Best trade:
105.29 USD
Worst trade:
-205.11 USD
Gross Profit:
1 139.77 USD (18 021 pips)
Gross Loss:
-632.76 USD (6 209 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (561.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
561.22 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
20.43%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
0.92
Long Trades:
10 (34.48%)
Short Trades:
19 (65.52%)
Profit Factor:
1.80
Expected Payoff:
17.48 USD
Average Profit:
47.49 USD
Average Loss:
-126.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-415.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-415.25 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
5.17%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.29 USD
Maximal:
549.72 USD (10.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.17% (9.15 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURAUD
|6
|EURUSD
|4
|AUDUSD
|3
|EURGBP
|3
|EURCHF
|2
|GBPCHF
|2
|USDCAD
|2
|GBPUSD
|2
|GBPAUD
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|AUDCAD
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURAUD
|122
|EURUSD
|186
|AUDUSD
|227
|EURGBP
|101
|EURCHF
|41
|GBPCHF
|27
|USDCAD
|-132
|GBPUSD
|-180
|GBPAUD
|20
|USDCHF
|4
|AUDCAD
|9
|USDJPY
|95
|NZDJPY
|-13
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURAUD
|3.5K
|EURUSD
|1.6K
|AUDUSD
|2.3K
|EURGBP
|431
|EURCHF
|1K
|GBPCHF
|1.6K
|USDCAD
|-1K
|GBPUSD
|-1.1K
|GBPAUD
|1.5K
|USDCHF
|19
|AUDCAD
|686
|USDJPY
|1.2K
|NZDJPY
|13
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +105.29 USD
Worst trade: -205 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +561.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -415.25 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Coinexx-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 2
Coinexx-Live
|0.62 × 4895
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.01 × 223
Darwinex-Live
|1.42 × 2158
FPMarkets-Live
|1.50 × 4
RoboForex-ECN
|1.64 × 599
ICMarkets-MT5
|2.29 × 66
EightcapGlobal-Live
|2.33 × 3
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|2.92 × 12
Exness-MT5Real6
|3.63 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
|4.49 × 85
Alpari-MT5
|4.96 × 100
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|5.56 × 213
LiteFinance-MT5
|6.49 × 675
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|6.79 × 56
Hankotrade-Live
|8.52 × 278
ForexTimeFXTM-Live02
|8.86 × 80
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|9.09 × 728
FBS-Real
|9.25 × 91
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|9.47 × 372
OctaFX-Real
|10.79 × 736
XMGlobal-MT5
|22.00 × 3
XMTrading-MT5 3
|22.67 × 3
Swing trading FX using market microstructure.
