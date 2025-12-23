SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / ForexOrderFlow dot com
Ryan Woodward

ForexOrderFlow dot com

Ryan Woodward
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
0%
Coinexx-Live
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
29
Profit Trades:
24 (82.75%)
Loss Trades:
5 (17.24%)
Best trade:
105.29 USD
Worst trade:
-205.11 USD
Gross Profit:
1 139.77 USD (18 021 pips)
Gross Loss:
-632.76 USD (6 209 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (561.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
561.22 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
20.43%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
0.92
Long Trades:
10 (34.48%)
Short Trades:
19 (65.52%)
Profit Factor:
1.80
Expected Payoff:
17.48 USD
Average Profit:
47.49 USD
Average Loss:
-126.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-415.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-415.25 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
5.17%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.29 USD
Maximal:
549.72 USD (10.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.17% (9.15 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURAUD 6
EURUSD 4
AUDUSD 3
EURGBP 3
EURCHF 2
GBPCHF 2
USDCAD 2
GBPUSD 2
GBPAUD 1
USDCHF 1
AUDCAD 1
USDJPY 1
NZDJPY 1
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURAUD 122
EURUSD 186
AUDUSD 227
EURGBP 101
EURCHF 41
GBPCHF 27
USDCAD -132
GBPUSD -180
GBPAUD 20
USDCHF 4
AUDCAD 9
USDJPY 95
NZDJPY -13
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURAUD 3.5K
EURUSD 1.6K
AUDUSD 2.3K
EURGBP 431
EURCHF 1K
GBPCHF 1.6K
USDCAD -1K
GBPUSD -1.1K
GBPAUD 1.5K
USDCHF 19
AUDCAD 686
USDJPY 1.2K
NZDJPY 13
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +105.29 USD
Worst trade: -205 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +561.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -415.25 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Coinexx-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 2
Coinexx-Live
0.62 × 4895
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.01 × 223
Darwinex-Live
1.42 × 2158
FPMarkets-Live
1.50 × 4
RoboForex-ECN
1.64 × 599
ICMarkets-MT5
2.29 × 66
EightcapGlobal-Live
2.33 × 3
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
2.92 × 12
Exness-MT5Real6
3.63 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
4.49 × 85
Alpari-MT5
4.96 × 100
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
5.56 × 213
LiteFinance-MT5
6.49 × 675
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
6.79 × 56
Hankotrade-Live
8.52 × 278
ForexTimeFXTM-Live02
8.86 × 80
ICMarketsSC-MT5
9.09 × 728
FBS-Real
9.25 × 91
Ava-Real 1-MT5
9.47 × 372
OctaFX-Real
10.79 × 736
XMGlobal-MT5
22.00 × 3
XMTrading-MT5 3
22.67 × 3
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Swing trading FX using market microstructure.
No reviews
2025.12.23 18:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.23 11:59
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.23 11:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.23 11:59
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ForexOrderFlow dot com
30 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
5.4K
USD
7
0%
29
82%
100%
1.80
17.48
USD
0%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.