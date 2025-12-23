- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 171
Profit Trades:
879 (75.06%)
Loss Trades:
292 (24.94%)
Best trade:
456.60 USD
Worst trade:
-466.37 USD
Gross Profit:
28 643.51 USD (404 491 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14 436.18 USD (299 821 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (889.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 624.62 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
4.72%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
192
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.71
Long Trades:
503 (42.95%)
Short Trades:
668 (57.05%)
Profit Factor:
1.98
Expected Payoff:
12.13 USD
Average Profit:
32.59 USD
Average Loss:
-49.44 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-419.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 604.74 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
819.57%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 842.86 USD (24.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.05% (1 842.86 USD)
By Equity:
3.43% (142.70 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.fs
|980
|GBPUSD.fs
|68
|USDJPY.fs
|48
|EURUSD.fs
|38
|AUDUSD.fs
|27
|CLR
|5
|USDCHF.fs
|2
|HAS-DEC
|2
|USDCAD.fs
|1
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.fs
|12K
|GBPUSD.fs
|360
|USDJPY.fs
|1.4K
|EURUSD.fs
|955
|AUDUSD.fs
|-336
|CLR
|60
|USDCHF.fs
|-27
|HAS-DEC
|0
|USDCAD.fs
|-1
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.fs
|86K
|GBPUSD.fs
|267
|USDJPY.fs
|12K
|EURUSD.fs
|7.2K
|AUDUSD.fs
|-674
|CLR
|128
|USDCHF.fs
|-203
|HAS-DEC
|7
|USDCAD.fs
|-25
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +456.60 USD
Worst trade: -466 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +889.91 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -419.75 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ValburyAsiaFutures-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Trade mainly on XAU/USD and major forex currencies.
Trade on any timeframe opportunities
Feel free to ask
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
1 724%
0
0
USD
USD
4.2K
USD
USD
10
0%
1 171
75%
100%
1.98
12.13
USD
USD
33%
1:500