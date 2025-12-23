SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / DumbTrader77
Alexander Jimmy Yantono

DumbTrader77

Alexander Jimmy Yantono
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 1 724%
ValburyAsiaFutures-Real
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 171
Profit Trades:
879 (75.06%)
Loss Trades:
292 (24.94%)
Best trade:
456.60 USD
Worst trade:
-466.37 USD
Gross Profit:
28 643.51 USD (404 491 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14 436.18 USD (299 821 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (889.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 624.62 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
4.72%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
192
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.71
Long Trades:
503 (42.95%)
Short Trades:
668 (57.05%)
Profit Factor:
1.98
Expected Payoff:
12.13 USD
Average Profit:
32.59 USD
Average Loss:
-49.44 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-419.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 604.74 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
819.57%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 842.86 USD (24.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.05% (1 842.86 USD)
By Equity:
3.43% (142.70 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.fs 980
GBPUSD.fs 68
USDJPY.fs 48
EURUSD.fs 38
AUDUSD.fs 27
CLR 5
USDCHF.fs 2
HAS-DEC 2
USDCAD.fs 1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.fs 12K
GBPUSD.fs 360
USDJPY.fs 1.4K
EURUSD.fs 955
AUDUSD.fs -336
CLR 60
USDCHF.fs -27
HAS-DEC 0
USDCAD.fs -1
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.fs 86K
GBPUSD.fs 267
USDJPY.fs 12K
EURUSD.fs 7.2K
AUDUSD.fs -674
CLR 128
USDCHF.fs -203
HAS-DEC 7
USDCAD.fs -25
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +456.60 USD
Worst trade: -466 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +889.91 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -419.75 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ValburyAsiaFutures-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Trade mainly on XAU/USD and major forex currencies.

Trade on any timeframe opportunities
Feel free to ask 

No reviews
2025.12.23 08:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.23 08:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
DumbTrader77
50 USD per month
1 724%
0
0
USD
4.2K
USD
10
0%
1 171
75%
100%
1.98
12.13
USD
33%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.