Juanda Setiawan

SpartanTraderCommunity

Juanda Setiawan
0 reviews
Reliability
65 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 311%
MegaMenaraMas-MT5-Live
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
417
Profit Trades:
323 (77.45%)
Loss Trades:
94 (22.54%)
Best trade:
10 289.50 USD
Worst trade:
-4 459.50 USD
Gross Profit:
172 570.72 USD (332 786 pips)
Gross Loss:
-65 335.97 USD (125 723 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
39 (37 653.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
37 653.59 USD (39)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
8.03
Long Trades:
310 (74.34%)
Short Trades:
107 (25.66%)
Profit Factor:
2.64
Expected Payoff:
257.16 USD
Average Profit:
534.27 USD
Average Loss:
-695.06 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-7 894.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10 645.50 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
20.29%
Annual Forecast:
246.18%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 028.77 USD
Maximal:
13 350.44 USD (16.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.38% (13 344.44 USD)
By Equity:
1.98% (2 618.40 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.MF10 301
EURJPY.MF10 16
GBPJPY.MF10 14
USDCHF.MF10 14
USDJPY.MF10 13
GBPUSD.MF10 11
AUDUSD.MF10 11
EURUSD.MF10 11
USDCAD.MF10 6
NZDUSD.MF10 5
EURCAD.MF10 4
GBPAUD.MF10 3
EURAUD.MF10 3
CHFJPY.MF10 2
NZDJPY.MF10 2
CADJPY.MF10 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.MF10 108K
EURJPY.MF10 147
GBPJPY.MF10 -341
USDCHF.MF10 -565
USDJPY.MF10 -102
GBPUSD.MF10 1.1K
AUDUSD.MF10 -784
EURUSD.MF10 -693
USDCAD.MF10 473
NZDUSD.MF10 -734
EURCAD.MF10 367
GBPAUD.MF10 327
EURAUD.MF10 218
CHFJPY.MF10 321
NZDJPY.MF10 202
CADJPY.MF10 -250
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.MF10 205K
EURJPY.MF10 762
GBPJPY.MF10 -490
USDCHF.MF10 -649
USDJPY.MF10 -2.6K
GBPUSD.MF10 2.3K
AUDUSD.MF10 -1.2K
EURUSD.MF10 -865
USDCAD.MF10 1.5K
NZDUSD.MF10 -1.3K
EURCAD.MF10 1.2K
GBPAUD.MF10 1.1K
EURAUD.MF10 720
CHFJPY.MF10 1.8K
NZDJPY.MF10 653
CADJPY.MF10 -777
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +10 289.50 USD
Worst trade: -4 460 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 39
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +37 653.59 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7 894.00 USD

No data

No reviews
2025.12.23 05:53
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.23 05:53
80% of growth achieved within 17 days. This comprises 3.74% of days out of 455 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
