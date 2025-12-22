- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
58
Profit Trades:
50 (86.20%)
Loss Trades:
8 (13.79%)
Best trade:
47.56 USD
Worst trade:
-2.96 USD
Gross Profit:
181.28 USD (11 690 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9.03 USD (1 182 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (14.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
98.85 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.32
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.27%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
53.66
Long Trades:
37 (63.79%)
Short Trades:
21 (36.21%)
Profit Factor:
20.08
Expected Payoff:
2.97 USD
Average Profit:
3.63 USD
Average Loss:
-1.13 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-3.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.21 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
9.36%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
3.21 USD (0.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.42% (3.21 USD)
By Equity:
0.26% (2.11 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|19
|AUDNZD
|17
|AUDCAD
|17
|USDJPY
|2
|GBPJPY
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|XAUUSD
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCAD
|9
|AUDNZD
|10
|AUDCAD
|9
|USDJPY
|72
|GBPJPY
|17
|EURUSD
|7
|XAUUSD
|48
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCAD
|1.5K
|AUDNZD
|1.9K
|AUDCAD
|1.5K
|USDJPY
|2.2K
|GBPJPY
|851
|EURUSD
|144
|XAUUSD
|2.4K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +47.56 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +14.61 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.21 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FBS-Real-5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.08 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.21 × 239
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.24 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.53 × 205
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.83 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.83 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.08 × 492
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.10 × 1387
|
LiteForex-ECN.com
|1.25 × 8
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.29 × 680
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|2.55 × 33
|
TradersWay-Live
|3.00 × 17
|
RSGFinance-Live
|3.30 × 63
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|3.65 × 72
|
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
|3.97 × 36
|
XMGlobal-Real 35
|4.32 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|4.90 × 94
|
PlaceATrade-Real-4
|5.76 × 435
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
26%
0
0
USD
USD
826
USD
USD
6
91%
58
86%
100%
20.07
2.97
USD
USD
0%
1:300