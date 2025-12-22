The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FBS-Real-5 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live15 0.08 × 26 ICMarketsSC-Live17 0.21 × 239 ICMarketsSC-Live14 0.24 × 17 ICMarketsSC-Live32 0.53 × 205 ICMarkets-Live03 0.83 × 6 ICMarketsSC-Live12 0.83 × 6 ICMarketsSC-Live33 1.08 × 492 ICMarketsSC-Live10 1.10 × 1387 LiteForex-ECN.com 1.25 × 8 RoboForex-ECN 2.29 × 680 Pepperstone-Edge07 2.55 × 33 TradersWay-Live 3.00 × 17 RSGFinance-Live 3.30 × 63 ICMarkets-Live14 3.65 × 72 OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1 3.97 × 36 XMGlobal-Real 35 4.32 × 22 ICMarketsSC-Live06 4.90 × 94 PlaceATrade-Real-4 5.76 × 435 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor