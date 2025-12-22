SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / IC 016
Duong Van Hung

IC 016

Duong Van Hung
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 26%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:300
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
58
Profit Trades:
50 (86.20%)
Loss Trades:
8 (13.79%)
Best trade:
47.56 USD
Worst trade:
-2.96 USD
Gross Profit:
181.28 USD (11 690 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9.03 USD (1 182 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (14.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
98.85 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.32
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.27%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
53.66
Long Trades:
37 (63.79%)
Short Trades:
21 (36.21%)
Profit Factor:
20.08
Expected Payoff:
2.97 USD
Average Profit:
3.63 USD
Average Loss:
-1.13 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-3.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.21 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
9.36%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
3.21 USD (0.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.42% (3.21 USD)
By Equity:
0.26% (2.11 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDCAD 19
AUDNZD 17
AUDCAD 17
USDJPY 2
GBPJPY 1
EURUSD 1
XAUUSD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 9
AUDNZD 10
AUDCAD 9
USDJPY 72
GBPJPY 17
EURUSD 7
XAUUSD 48
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD 1.5K
AUDNZD 1.9K
AUDCAD 1.5K
USDJPY 2.2K
GBPJPY 851
EURUSD 144
XAUUSD 2.4K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +47.56 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +14.61 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.21 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FBS-Real-5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.08 × 26
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.21 × 239
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.24 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.53 × 205
ICMarkets-Live03
0.83 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.83 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.08 × 492
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.10 × 1387
LiteForex-ECN.com
1.25 × 8
RoboForex-ECN
2.29 × 680
Pepperstone-Edge07
2.55 × 33
TradersWay-Live
3.00 × 17
RSGFinance-Live
3.30 × 63
ICMarkets-Live14
3.65 × 72
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
3.97 × 36
XMGlobal-Real 35
4.32 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live06
4.90 × 94
PlaceATrade-Real-4
5.76 × 435
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.22 17:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
IC 016
30 USD per month
26%
0
0
USD
826
USD
6
91%
58
86%
100%
20.07
2.97
USD
0%
1:300
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.