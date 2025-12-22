- Growth
Trades:
189
Profit Trades:
158 (83.59%)
Loss Trades:
31 (16.40%)
Best trade:
317.50 USD
Worst trade:
-382.93 USD
Gross Profit:
1 689.15 USD (60 056 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 079.05 USD (42 786 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (23.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
577.13 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
1.20%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.21
Long Trades:
154 (81.48%)
Short Trades:
35 (18.52%)
Profit Factor:
1.57
Expected Payoff:
3.23 USD
Average Profit:
10.69 USD
Average Loss:
-34.81 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-50.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-382.93 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
2.28%
Annual Forecast:
27.70%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.12 USD
Maximal:
503.05 USD (65.80%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.39% (153.05 USD)
By Equity:
0.99% (30.52 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|185
|GBPAUD
|3
|USDCAD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|608
|GBPAUD
|2
|USDCAD
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|17K
|GBPAUD
|307
|USDCAD
|53
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 2
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|0.50 × 2
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.07 × 3623
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.28 × 461
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.39 × 236
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.84 × 227
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|2.37 × 19
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.39 × 893
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.44 × 18
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|2.50 × 2
