Signals / MetaTrader 5 / GOLD EA
Anton Kondratev

GOLD EA

Anton Kondratev
0 reviews
Reliability
45 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 43%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
189
Profit Trades:
158 (83.59%)
Loss Trades:
31 (16.40%)
Best trade:
317.50 USD
Worst trade:
-382.93 USD
Gross Profit:
1 689.15 USD (60 056 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 079.05 USD (42 786 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (23.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
577.13 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
1.20%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.21
Long Trades:
154 (81.48%)
Short Trades:
35 (18.52%)
Profit Factor:
1.57
Expected Payoff:
3.23 USD
Average Profit:
10.69 USD
Average Loss:
-34.81 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-50.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-382.93 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
2.28%
Annual Forecast:
27.70%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.12 USD
Maximal:
503.05 USD (65.80%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.39% (153.05 USD)
By Equity:
0.99% (30.52 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 185
GBPAUD 3
USDCAD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 608
GBPAUD 2
USDCAD 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 17K
GBPAUD 307
USDCAD 53
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +317.50 USD
Worst trade: -383 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +23.01 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -50.15 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.50 × 2
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3623
Exness-MT5Real8
1.28 × 461
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.39 × 236
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.84 × 227
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Forex.com-Live 536
2.37 × 19
Exness-MT5Real15
2.39 × 893
Exness-MT5Real12
2.44 × 18
ICMarkets-MT5-4
2.50 × 2
99 more...
No reviews
2026.01.12 01:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.11 14:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.22 16:41
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 1.42% of days out of 281 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 16:41
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.22 16:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 10 days
