SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / ESCAPE
Agus Wibowo St

ESCAPE

Agus Wibowo St
0 reviews
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -68%
FBS-Real-3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
102
Profit Trades:
81 (79.41%)
Loss Trades:
21 (20.59%)
Best trade:
106.00 USD
Worst trade:
-956.07 USD
Gross Profit:
1 678.06 USD (74 953 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 483.75 USD (36 995 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (513.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
513.14 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
82.99%
Max deposit load:
22.37%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
24 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.78
Long Trades:
102 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.68
Expected Payoff:
-7.90 USD
Average Profit:
20.72 USD
Average Loss:
-118.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-989.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 011.78 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
46.66%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
994.46 USD
Maximal:
1 038.00 USD (77.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
83.50% (994.46 USD)
By Equity:
62.33% (832.45 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 76
XAGUSD 24
archived 2
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 431
XAGUSD -256
archived -980
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 38K
XAGUSD -196
archived 0
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +106.00 USD
Worst trade: -956 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +513.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -989.37 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 13
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 3 Server
0.00 × 4
VantageFXInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 7
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 1
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real20
0.00 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
TitanFX-02
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real7
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 3
OpogroupLLC-Real1
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 4
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 4
TPGlobal-Live
0.00 × 10
Axi-US02-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live3
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-05
0.00 × 8
Axi-US07-Live
0.00 × 3
115 more...
The strategy is designed to capture high-probability market moves with strict risk control and stable long-term performance.
No reviews
2026.01.05 01:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.02 11:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.31 13:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 12:08
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 07:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 06:02
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 03:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 15:26
High current drawdown in 50% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 07:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.26 20:20
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.15% of days out of 87 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.26 14:14
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.26 14:14
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.26 13:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.26 13:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.22 09:35
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.22 09:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.22 09:35
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ESCAPE
30 USD per month
-68%
0
0
USD
385
USD
14
97%
102
79%
83%
0.67
-7.90
USD
83%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.