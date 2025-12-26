- Growth
Trades:
102
Profit Trades:
81 (79.41%)
Loss Trades:
21 (20.59%)
Best trade:
106.00 USD
Worst trade:
-956.07 USD
Gross Profit:
1 678.06 USD (74 953 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 483.75 USD (36 995 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (513.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
513.14 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
82.99%
Max deposit load:
22.37%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
24 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.78
Long Trades:
102 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.68
Expected Payoff:
-7.90 USD
Average Profit:
20.72 USD
Average Loss:
-118.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-989.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 011.78 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
46.66%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
994.46 USD
Maximal:
1 038.00 USD (77.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
83.50% (994.46 USD)
By Equity:
62.33% (832.45 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|76
|XAGUSD
|24
|archived
|2
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|431
|XAGUSD
|-256
|archived
|-980
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|38K
|XAGUSD
|-196
|archived
|0
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +106.00 USD
Worst trade: -956 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +513.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -989.37 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.00 × 13
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 3 Server
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 8
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 7
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 1
|
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real20
|0.00 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
TitanFX-02
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real7
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.00 × 3
|
OpogroupLLC-Real1
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 4
|
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 4
|
TPGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
Axi-US02-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-05
|0.00 × 8
|
Axi-US07-Live
|0.00 × 3
The strategy is designed to capture high-probability market moves with strict risk control and stable long-term performance.
