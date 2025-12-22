SignalsSections
Abdul Kadir Jailani

Tradewithajay

Abdul Kadir Jailani
0 reviews
Reliability
28 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 141%
TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
850
Profit Trades:
644 (75.76%)
Loss Trades:
206 (24.24%)
Best trade:
1 002.00 USD
Worst trade:
-2 112.00 USD
Gross Profit:
60 718.48 USD (362 627 pips)
Gross Loss:
-47 764.41 USD (286 599 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
61 (1 941.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8 157.07 USD (30)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
12.79%
Max deposit load:
1.95%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.11
Long Trades:
309 (36.35%)
Short Trades:
541 (63.65%)
Profit Factor:
1.27
Expected Payoff:
15.24 USD
Average Profit:
94.28 USD
Average Loss:
-231.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-3 182.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8 216.00 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
42.48%
Annual Forecast:
515.47%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 703.65 USD
Maximal:
11 650.80 USD (64.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
68.75% (11 650.80 USD)
By Equity:
7.05% (1 557.80 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.sv 832
GBPJPY.sv 7
USDJPY.sv 3
EURAUD.sv 3
USDCAD.sv 3
GBPUSD.sv 1
EURJPY.sv 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.sv 13K
GBPJPY.sv 264
USDJPY.sv 94
EURAUD.sv -488
USDCAD.sv 2
GBPUSD.sv 116
EURJPY.sv 49
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.sv 76K
GBPJPY.sv 547
USDJPY.sv 150
EURAUD.sv -1.1K
USDCAD.sv 25
GBPUSD.sv 387
EURJPY.sv 151
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 002.00 USD
Worst trade: -2 112 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 30
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 941.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 182.60 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No reviews
2026.01.08 12:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.26 16:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 15:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 14:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 07:32
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 1.76% of days out of 170 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 07:32
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 07:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 07:32
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
