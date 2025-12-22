SignalsSections
Po Yuan Chen

TC Investment Multi Strategies

Po Yuan Chen
0 reviews
Reliability
25 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 120%
FPMarketsSC-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
934
Profit Trades:
631 (67.55%)
Loss Trades:
303 (32.44%)
Best trade:
52.48 USD
Worst trade:
-110.02 USD
Gross Profit:
2 986.25 USD (242 104 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 793.43 USD (83 260 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (82.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
150.84 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
39.22%
Max deposit load:
0.89%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
8.95
Long Trades:
650 (69.59%)
Short Trades:
284 (30.41%)
Profit Factor:
1.67
Expected Payoff:
1.28 USD
Average Profit:
4.73 USD
Average Loss:
-5.92 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-25.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-110.02 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
11.08%
Annual Forecast:
134.49%
Algo trading:
81%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
22.20 USD
Maximal:
133.24 USD (21.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.26% (22.27 USD)
By Equity:
0.60% (6.07 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.r 360
AUDCAD.r 313
GBPUSD.r 136
NZDCAD.r 73
GBPNZD.r 10
EURAUD.r 8
GBPAUD.r 7
GBPCAD.r 6
EURCAD.r 3
AUDJPY.r 3
BTCUSD 2
AUDUSD.r 2
USDCAD.r 2
EURJPY.r 2
GER40 1
EURGBP.r 1
GBPCHF.r 1
CADJPY.r 1
EURUSD.r 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.r 736
AUDCAD.r 143
GBPUSD.r 68
NZDCAD.r 76
GBPNZD.r -59
EURAUD.r 6
GBPAUD.r 66
GBPCAD.r 66
EURCAD.r 17
AUDJPY.r 45
BTCUSD 0
AUDUSD.r 6
USDCAD.r -1
EURJPY.r 35
GER40 0
EURGBP.r -2
GBPCHF.r 4
CADJPY.r 1
EURUSD.r -9
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.r 42K
AUDCAD.r 11K
GBPUSD.r 2.6K
NZDCAD.r 4.3K
GBPNZD.r 140
EURAUD.r -92
GBPAUD.r 4.4K
GBPCAD.r 2.4K
EURCAD.r 908
AUDJPY.r 2.4K
BTCUSD -4.2K
AUDUSD.r 328
USDCAD.r 15
EURJPY.r 983
GER40 390
EURGBP.r 25
GBPCHF.r 161
CADJPY.r 73
EURUSD.r -126
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +52.48 USD
Worst trade: -110 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +82.09 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -25.51 USD

No data

No reviews
