Walter Wolseley Pessoa Batista De Lima

SKYTRADER SNAKES COMPLETO TM

Walter Wolseley Pessoa Batista De Lima
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 0%
Rico-PRD
1:1
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
553
Profit Trades:
320 (57.86%)
Loss Trades:
233 (42.13%)
Best trade:
317.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-264.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
16 384.00 BRL (81 920 pips)
Gross Loss:
-16 163.00 BRL (80 815 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (463.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
790.00 BRL (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
12.92%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
29 minutes ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
52 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.09
Long Trades:
265 (47.92%)
Short Trades:
288 (52.08%)
Profit Factor:
1.01
Expected Payoff:
0.40 BRL
Average Profit:
51.20 BRL
Average Loss:
-69.37 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-767.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 002.00 BRL (9)
Monthly growth:
-7.14%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
842.00 BRL
Maximal:
2 586.00 BRL (18.86%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.29% (2 586.00 BRL)
By Equity:
4.44% (510.00 BRL)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
WINZ25 399
WING26 154
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
WINZ25 592
WING26 -494
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
WINZ25 6.7K
WING26 -5.6K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +317.00 BRL
Worst trade: -264 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +463.00 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -767.00 BRL

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Rico-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.05 13:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 12:04
No swaps are charged
2026.01.05 12:04
No swaps are charged
2026.01.05 10:04
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.01.05 05:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 04:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.04 17:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.23 14:02
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 35 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 01:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.22 01:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
