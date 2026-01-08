SignalsSections
Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.

KOREL

Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.
0 reviews
21 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -19%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
249
Profit Trades:
171 (68.67%)
Loss Trades:
78 (31.33%)
Best trade:
30.58 USD
Worst trade:
-154.38 USD
Gross Profit:
738.67 USD (133 973 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 310.16 USD (657 151 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (18.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
133.58 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.09
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.80%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.58
Long Trades:
121 (48.59%)
Short Trades:
128 (51.41%)
Profit Factor:
0.56
Expected Payoff:
-2.30 USD
Average Profit:
4.32 USD
Average Loss:
-16.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-977.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-977.70 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
3.02%
Annual Forecast:
36.61%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
844.26 USD
Maximal:
977.84 USD (32.35%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
32.35% (977.70 USD)
By Equity:
3.54% (70.81 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 86
NZDCAD 79
AUDNZD 67
BTCUSD 17
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 122
NZDCAD 95
AUDNZD 56
BTCUSD -844
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 5.4K
NZDCAD 2.4K
AUDNZD -1.7K
BTCUSD -529K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +30.58 USD
Worst trade: -154 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +18.02 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -977.70 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.90 × 10
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.00 × 1
No reviews
