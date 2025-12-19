SignalsSections
MARCO GERMANI

Contoft

MARCO GERMANI
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 0%
FTMO-Server2
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
123
Profit Trades:
86 (69.91%)
Loss Trades:
37 (30.08%)
Best trade:
462.00 EUR
Worst trade:
-639.09 EUR
Gross Profit:
3 694.72 EUR (606 985 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 624.46 EUR (185 583 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (335.80 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 025.84 EUR (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
31.44%
Max deposit load:
32.77%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
50
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.04
Long Trades:
59 (47.97%)
Short Trades:
64 (52.03%)
Profit Factor:
1.02
Expected Payoff:
0.57 EUR
Average Profit:
42.96 EUR
Average Loss:
-97.96 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-195.42 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-866.58 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
0.09%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
608.45 EUR
Maximal:
1 843.58 EUR (2.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.25% (1 843.58 EUR)
By Equity:
0.78% (630.63 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US100.cash 42
XAUUSD 32
GBPUSD 19
BTCUSD 9
US30.cash 9
EURJPY 7
GBPJPY 3
GER40.cash 2
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US100.cash 1.5K
XAUUSD -316
GBPUSD -685
BTCUSD -199
US30.cash 161
EURJPY -579
GBPJPY 163
GER40.cash 31
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US100.cash 193K
XAUUSD 4.7K
GBPUSD -1K
BTCUSD 193K
US30.cash 24K
EURJPY -758
GBPJPY 2K
GER40.cash 6.2K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +462.00 EUR
Worst trade: -639 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +335.80 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -195.42 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FTMO-Server2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

signal real account 
No reviews
2025.12.19 19:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
