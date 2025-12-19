SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / More Than Bank
Juandi Juan

More Than Bank

Juandi Juan
0 reviews
52 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 -37%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
645
Profit Trades:
358 (55.50%)
Loss Trades:
287 (44.50%)
Best trade:
558.00 USD
Worst trade:
-846.00 USD
Gross Profit:
7 216.83 USD (97 282 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 585.81 USD (142 824 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
38 (191.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 911.86 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
89.20%
Max deposit load:
2.59%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.15
Long Trades:
352 (54.57%)
Short Trades:
293 (45.43%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
0.98 USD
Average Profit:
20.16 USD
Average Loss:
-22.95 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
46 (-217.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 983.53 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
1.95%
Annual Forecast:
23.69%
Algo trading:
71%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
963.04 USD
Maximal:
4 289.48 USD (67.80%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
75.87% (3 189.50 USD)
By Equity:
1.70% (539.01 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 459
XAUUSD 162
GBPUSD 22
BTCUSD 1
EURJPY 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 2.3K
XAUUSD -1.6K
GBPUSD -42
BTCUSD -5
EURJPY 1
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 20K
XAUUSD -9.3K
GBPUSD -4.2K
BTCUSD -52K
EURJPY 2
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +558.00 USD
Worst trade: -846 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +191.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -217.59 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 2
xChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 9
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 30
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 20
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.02 × 207
FBS-Real-12
0.07 × 1176
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.28 × 94
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.33 × 21
Axi-US05-Live
0.36 × 78
Coinexx-Demo
0.44 × 223
ICTrading-Live32
0.74 × 38
ECMarkets-Live02
0.82 × 114
Exness-Real33
1.00 × 4
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
1.05 × 42
RoboForex-ProCent-3
1.27 × 15
RoboForex-Prime
1.69 × 26
Axi-US02-Live
1.87 × 204
21 more...
No reviews
2025.12.19 14:29
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.