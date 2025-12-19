- Growth
Trades:
645
Profit Trades:
358 (55.50%)
Loss Trades:
287 (44.50%)
Best trade:
558.00 USD
Worst trade:
-846.00 USD
Gross Profit:
7 216.83 USD (97 282 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 585.81 USD (142 824 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
38 (191.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 911.86 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
89.20%
Max deposit load:
2.59%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.15
Long Trades:
352 (54.57%)
Short Trades:
293 (45.43%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
0.98 USD
Average Profit:
20.16 USD
Average Loss:
-22.95 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
46 (-217.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 983.53 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
1.95%
Annual Forecast:
23.69%
Algo trading:
71%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
963.04 USD
Maximal:
4 289.48 USD (67.80%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
75.87% (3 189.50 USD)
By Equity:
1.70% (539.01 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|459
|XAUUSD
|162
|GBPUSD
|22
|BTCUSD
|1
|EURJPY
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|2.3K
|XAUUSD
|-1.6K
|GBPUSD
|-42
|BTCUSD
|-5
|EURJPY
|1
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|20K
|XAUUSD
|-9.3K
|GBPUSD
|-4.2K
|BTCUSD
|-52K
|EURJPY
|2
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
Best trade: +558.00 USD
Worst trade: -846 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +191.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -217.59 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 2
|
xChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 9
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 30
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.02 × 207
|
FBS-Real-12
|0.07 × 1176
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.28 × 94
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.33 × 21
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.36 × 78
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.44 × 223
|
ICTrading-Live32
|0.74 × 38
|
ECMarkets-Live02
|0.82 × 114
|
Exness-Real33
|1.00 × 4
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|1.05 × 42
|
RoboForex-ProCent-3
|1.27 × 15
|
RoboForex-Prime
|1.69 × 26
|
Axi-US02-Live
|1.87 × 204
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-37%
0
0
USD
USD
32K
USD
USD
52
71%
645
55%
89%
1.09
0.98
USD
USD
76%
1:500