Walter Joseph Dillard

RSM 64

Walter Joseph Dillard
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 6%
RCXGlobalFZ-Server
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 336
Profit Trades:
948 (70.95%)
Loss Trades:
388 (29.04%)
Best trade:
5 354.68 USD
Worst trade:
-5 011.35 USD
Gross Profit:
96 252.31 USD (884 788 pips)
Gross Loss:
-38 772.85 USD (163 771 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
65 (573.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
19 347.88 USD (48)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
9.88%
Latest trade:
15 minutes ago
Trades per week:
255
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.38
Long Trades:
677 (50.67%)
Short Trades:
659 (49.33%)
Profit Factor:
2.48
Expected Payoff:
43.02 USD
Average Profit:
101.53 USD
Average Loss:
-99.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
24 (-2 450.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9 922.26 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
5.75%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 917.41 USD
Maximal:
13 109.21 USD (1.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.30% (13 109.21 USD)
By Equity:
1.42% (15 049.53 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 713
XAGUSD 356
EURJPY 41
AUDUSD 37
EURCAD 31
EURUSD 30
USDJPY 26
AUDCHF 24
EURCHF 11
EURAUD 10
DE30 10
EURGBP 7
NZDCAD 7
AUDJPY 7
NZDCHF 7
GBPUSD 5
NZDUSD 5
GBPAUD 2
AUDCAD 2
GBPCAD 2
GBPJPY 1
US30 1
USDCHF 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 16K
XAGUSD 1.5K
EURJPY 8
AUDUSD 1.3K
EURCAD 6.8K
EURUSD 4.1K
USDJPY 17
AUDCHF 570
EURCHF 12K
EURAUD -121
DE30 9K
EURGBP 277
NZDCAD 284
AUDJPY 32
NZDCHF 47
GBPUSD 4.4K
NZDUSD -22
GBPAUD 0
AUDCAD 73
GBPCAD 101
GBPJPY 4
US30 -6
USDCHF 751
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 554K
XAGUSD 2.1K
EURJPY 60K
AUDUSD 1.6K
EURCAD -380
EURUSD 2.2K
USDJPY 526
AUDCHF 2.6K
EURCHF 2.6K
EURAUD -2.6K
DE30 98K
EURGBP 1.3K
NZDCAD 1.6K
AUDJPY -2.3K
NZDCHF 533
GBPUSD 417
NZDUSD -1K
GBPAUD -50
AUDCAD 363
GBPCAD 735
GBPJPY 82
US30 -1K
USDCHF 119
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5 354.68 USD
Worst trade: -5 011 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 48
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +573.87 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 450.07 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RCXGlobalFZ-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

For monitoring purposes only. 
No reviews
2025.12.19 14:29
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.19 14:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
RSM 64
30 USD per month
6%
0
0
USD
1.1M
USD
4
0%
1 336
70%
100%
2.48
43.02
USD
1%
1:100
Copy

