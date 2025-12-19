- Growth
Trades:
40
Profit Trades:
20 (50.00%)
Loss Trades:
20 (50.00%)
Best trade:
413.25 USD
Worst trade:
-254.00 USD
Gross Profit:
2 957.30 USD (14 259 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 333.15 USD (11 796 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (1 875.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 875.65 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
23.00%
Max deposit load:
24.60%
Latest trade:
22 minutes ago
Trades per week:
40
Avg holding time:
22 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.35
Long Trades:
32 (80.00%)
Short Trades:
8 (20.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.27
Expected Payoff:
15.60 USD
Average Profit:
147.87 USD
Average Loss:
-116.66 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-1 778.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 778.75 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
10.95%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 551.15 USD
Maximal:
1 778.75 USD (30.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
30.01% (1 778.75 USD)
By Equity:
6.75% (355.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|624
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Best trade: +413.25 USD
Worst trade: -254 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 875.65 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 778.75 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live09" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
EquitiSecurities-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live07
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.44 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.54 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|1.00 × 563
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|1.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|1.35 × 621
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|2.00 × 3
|
FXCL-Main2
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|2.53 × 174
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|2.60 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|3.70 × 10
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|4.10 × 10
|
AUSCommercial-Live 2
|4.13 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|4.44 × 9
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|4.48 × 33
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|4.69 × 626
|
Exness-Real
|4.95 × 39
Manual trading mainly includes intraday trading and swing trading
Main varieties: Index, Gold
Trend-following trading strategy with stop-loss
Reasonable profit-to-loss ratio, extremely high winning rate
Witness the growth of the account together
No reviews
