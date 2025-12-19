SignalsSections
Xi Wen Shu

Duo2

Xi Wen Shu
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 59 USD per month
growth since 2026 11%
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
40
Profit Trades:
20 (50.00%)
Loss Trades:
20 (50.00%)
Best trade:
413.25 USD
Worst trade:
-254.00 USD
Gross Profit:
2 957.30 USD (14 259 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 333.15 USD (11 796 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (1 875.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 875.65 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
23.00%
Max deposit load:
24.60%
Latest trade:
22 minutes ago
Trades per week:
40
Avg holding time:
22 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.35
Long Trades:
32 (80.00%)
Short Trades:
8 (20.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.27
Expected Payoff:
15.60 USD
Average Profit:
147.87 USD
Average Loss:
-116.66 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-1 778.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 778.75 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
10.95%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 551.15 USD
Maximal:
1 778.75 USD (30.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
30.01% (1 778.75 USD)
By Equity:
6.75% (355.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 624
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 2.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +413.25 USD
Worst trade: -254 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 875.65 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 778.75 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live09" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 1
EquitiSecurities-Live 3
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
GMI-Live07
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.44 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.54 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live31
1.00 × 563
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.35 × 621
ICMarketsSC-Live03
2.00 × 3
FXCL-Main2
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
2.53 × 174
ICMarketsSC-Live23
2.60 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live06
3.70 × 10
GoMarkets-Real 10
4.10 × 10
AUSCommercial-Live 2
4.13 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live27
4.44 × 9
FusionMarkets-Live 2
4.48 × 33
ICMarkets-Live07
4.69 × 626
Exness-Real
4.95 × 39
Manual trading mainly includes intraday trading and swing trading
Main varieties: Index, Gold
Trend-following trading strategy with stop-loss
Reasonable profit-to-loss ratio, extremely high winning rate
Witness the growth of the account together
No reviews
2026.01.06 06:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.05 14:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 07:58
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.05 07:58
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.05 05:58
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.05 05:58
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.03 00:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.19 09:23
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.19 09:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.19 09:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
